Football

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is the future of France.

The ratings of France's next generation of stars on FIFA 17

France missed an opportunity to assert themselves as an international force when they lost the final of Euro 2016 to Portugal.

The stage was perfectly set. In front of their own supporters, and with Antoine Griezmann at the top of his game; Didier Deschamps couldn’t have asked for a better scenario.

And France’s task was seemingly made easier when Portugal’s main threat, Cristiano Ronaldo, left the game in the first half.

But you know how the story goes. France missed chance after chance, and Eder broke their hearts by scoring the only goal in extra-time.

As mentioned, it was a blown opportunity. But Les Bleus shouldn’t be too concerned, for they have an emerging crop of young stars that any other international manager will be envious of.

France's next generation

The future looks incredibly bright for the 1998 World Cup winners. In their last outing, a 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast in November, we saw many players who will likely become international regulars for years to come, including Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Adrien Rabiot.

And then there’s Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder has faced criticism for his performances this season but all eyes will be on the £89 million man at next year’s World Cup in Russia, provided Deschamps’ team qualify.

GiveMeSport has a look at the FIFA 17 ratings of 17 players who form France’s next generation of stars. There’s no question that these ratings are only heading upwards.

Alban Lafont | 18 | Toulouse | GK | 77

p1ba7b7qrq73vvnlrq817er5pm9.jpg

Kurt Zouma | 22 | Chelsea | CB | 80

p1ba7b8c0918thb9fcjv1p3l6ndb.jpg

Aymeric Laporte | 22 | Athletic Bilbao | CB | 84

p1ba7b8l63t1cncsiv71oe41p6nd.jpg

Samuel Umtiti | 23 | Barcelona | CB | 82

p1ba7be1j28cf199215q8s261uq4f.jpg

Raphael Varane | 23 | Real Madrid | CB | 84

p1ba7befsp1i4c1ujc1ajt3toebhh.jpg

Presnel Kimpembe | 21 | Paris Saint-Germain | CB | 73

p1ba7bfudicrqk1e193n1oeaddlj.jpg

Tiemoue Bakayoko | 22 | Monaco | CDM | 78

p1ba7bga0j21ubi9jklrv18pgl.jpg

Paul Pogba | 23| Manchester United | CM | 88

p1ba7bgin1p8k1vm41pr61laqffen.jpg

Adrien Rabiot | 21| Paris Saint-Germain | CM | 80

p1ba7bgtq41asp1ab21d311lmc1l5tp.jpg

Corentin Tolisso | 22 | Lyon | CM | 80

p1ba7bi9t0e5uf2e1t4q1p9t1vokr.jpg

Wylan Cyprien | 22 | Nice | CM | 78

p1ba7bkasf11di14v71gclhr91kr2t.jpg

Ousmane Dembele | 19 | Borussia Dortmund | RM | 80

p1ba7bkiu811uvedgn4lv8e1ujkv.jpg

Thomas Lemar | 21 | Monaco | LM | 80

p1ba7bkqaik2o1fis1pjs1p0dlg611.jpg

Anthony Martial | 21 | Manchester United | LM | 82

p1ba7c78br4u3lidlicee19ue1b.jpg

Kingsley Coman | 20 | Bayern Munich | LW | 81

p1ba7bl21b6piu361ndikrr187413.jpg

Kylian Mbappe | 18 | Monaco | LW | 71

p1ba7blkud1n5612f12nbc53b0217.jpg

Moussa Dembele | 20 | Celtic | ST | 71

p1ba7blta2k1n2nk10dsldqvc519.jpg

Not bad. If you’re ever looking for a new Ultimate Team to build, thinking French might be the way to go.

Credit: Futhead

What will France's starting XI for Russia 2018 be? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
AS Monaco
La Liga
Kingsley Coman
Moussa Dembele
Euro 2016
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paul Pogba

