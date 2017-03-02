France missed an opportunity to assert themselves as an international force when they lost the final of Euro 2016 to Portugal.

The stage was perfectly set. In front of their own supporters, and with Antoine Griezmann at the top of his game; Didier Deschamps couldn’t have asked for a better scenario.

And France’s task was seemingly made easier when Portugal’s main threat, Cristiano Ronaldo, left the game in the first half.

Article continues below

But you know how the story goes. France missed chance after chance, and Eder broke their hearts by scoring the only goal in extra-time.

As mentioned, it was a blown opportunity. But Les Bleus shouldn’t be too concerned, for they have an emerging crop of young stars that any other international manager will be envious of.

Article continues below

France's next generation

The future looks incredibly bright for the 1998 World Cup winners. In their last outing, a 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast in November, we saw many players who will likely become international regulars for years to come, including Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Adrien Rabiot.

And then there’s Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder has faced criticism for his performances this season but all eyes will be on the £89 million man at next year’s World Cup in Russia, provided Deschamps’ team qualify.

GiveMeSport has a look at the FIFA 17 ratings of 17 players who form France’s next generation of stars. There’s no question that these ratings are only heading upwards.

Alban Lafont | 18 | Toulouse | GK | 77

Kurt Zouma | 22 | Chelsea | CB | 80

Aymeric Laporte | 22 | Athletic Bilbao | CB | 84

Samuel Umtiti | 23 | Barcelona | CB | 82

Raphael Varane | 23 | Real Madrid | CB | 84

Presnel Kimpembe | 21 | Paris Saint-Germain | CB | 73

Tiemoue Bakayoko | 22 | Monaco | CDM | 78

Paul Pogba | 23| Manchester United | CM | 88

Adrien Rabiot | 21| Paris Saint-Germain | CM | 80

Corentin Tolisso | 22 | Lyon | CM | 80

Wylan Cyprien | 22 | Nice | CM | 78

Ousmane Dembele | 19 | Borussia Dortmund | RM | 80

Thomas Lemar | 21 | Monaco | LM | 80

Anthony Martial | 21 | Manchester United | LM | 82

Kingsley Coman | 20 | Bayern Munich | LW | 81

Kylian Mbappe | 18 | Monaco | LW | 71

Moussa Dembele | 20 | Celtic | ST | 71

Not bad. If you’re ever looking for a new Ultimate Team to build, thinking French might be the way to go.

Credit: Futhead

What will France's starting XI for Russia 2018 be? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms