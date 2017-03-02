David Haye and Tony Bellew will come face-to-face in their third and final press conference on Thursday - but will it be as fiery as Tuesday’s at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool?

Haye spectacularly lost his cool and ended up calling the crowd, all of whom were there to support local lad Bellew, “f***ing retards”.

The 36-year-old later admitted it wasn’t his proudest moment, although he has refused to issue an apology.

"I'm not apologising for anything. I've said and done stupid s*** in my time, I say what I say at the time,” Haye was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "I'm sure if I had a time machine I might do things differently but at that time I was irritated.

"You do things in life and if you have regrets and apologise every time, people won't take you seriously.

"I heard it (the racist abuse), it was there. I don't think they realise he's (Bellew) half-black himself, that's how moronic they are. We'll silence those idiots on Saturday night."

It wasn’t just Bellew who got to the Bermondsey-born boxer earlier this week. Haye was also filmed shouting “Your mum” at one individual in the crowd after the press conference.

"Tony Bellew has a knack for getting to people.” Haye added. "Credit to him, most of the time I can laugh it off but he's a professional annoying human being and credit to him for getting me to respond like that, it takes a prize prick to do that.

"But it will work against him; if he hadn't been so annoying I may not have trained so hard, it makes training that much easier.

"I don't have time for people like that, I'd rather eradicate him from boxing; he won't fight again after this weekend."

The moment Bellew embarrassed himself

But it wasn’t just Haye who embarrassed himself during the presser.

A video has emerged which shows Bellew contradicting himself in the most ridiculous way possible.

Irritated by Haye’s words, Bellew momentarily lost his composure and said: “You’ve got that right bitch, now shut the f*** up.”

Literally one minute later, Bellew was then playing the role of Mother Theresa.

“Please, please, refrain the language, David, there are children in our presence,” the 34-year-old added, before repeating: “Please refrain the language, boy, there is children in our presence.

“PLEASE refrain the language, boy, there is children in our presence.”

Watch the footage here...

Who knows, perhaps using the F-word doesn’t count as bad language in certain parts of Liverpool.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Bellew’s embarrassing moment…

Haye and Bellew go head-to-head at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night - and we can’t wait.

