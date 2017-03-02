Mesut Ozil recalls story of Mourinho calling him a 'coward' in bust-up at Real Madrid

Almost four years ago, Arsenal splashed £42.5 million to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid.

Having just finished fourth in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger spent a club-record sum to recruit the German and add some world-class talent to his squad.

We're now in 2017 yet questions are still being asked of whether Ozil was money well spent.

A respectable first season in north London yeilded five goals and nine assists in the Premier League, while in the second - which was injury plagued - the 28-year-old recorded four and five respectively.

In the 2015/16 term, Ozil was nothing short of outstanding, scoring six goals and almost beating Thierry Henry's Premier League assists record with 19.

As for the current campaign, Ozil impressed during the opening half but has since gone off the boil, scoring once and assisting only twice in nine games.

While blessed with creativity like no other in European football, the World Cup winner has always been criticised for a lack of effort and influence in the bigger games.

Against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, for example, Ozil often goes missing and fails to dictate play like he should in the No.10 role.

Wenger has persistently defended Ozil's languid style using statistics but it would seem that wasn't good enough for Jose Mourinho when the pair worked together at Real Madrid.

Ozil spent three years under Mourinho at the Bernabeu and, in his recent autobiography, he recalled a heated bust-up with the Portuguese where he was called a "coward".

As serialised by Bild, per Sports Witness, he claims Mourinho said after a game: "You think two beautiful passes are enough... You think you're so good that fifty percent is enough."

Ozil then sets the scene: "He pauses. Stares at me with his dark brown eyes. I stare back. Like two boxers at the stare-down before the first round.

"He shows no emotion. Just waits for a response from me. How much I hate him right now. And I love Mourinho actually."

At that moment, Ozil threw his shirt in anger at Mourinho and told him to put it on. Mourinho responded: "Oh, are you giving up now? You're such a coward.

"What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair? To be alone? Or do you want to prove to your fellow players, the fans out there, and me, what you can do."

Wow. Mourinho has always been renowned for his short fuse and Ozil's tense story only reinforces that notion.

What's most surprising is how Ozil, who doesn't seem like the argumentative type, gave Mourinho as good as he got by sarcastically telling him to put on the Real Madrid shirt.

