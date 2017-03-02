Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

This week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE kicked off in entertaining fashion, with a heated exchange between John Cena and The Miz which saw their real-life spouses get involved too.

Fans already knew which way this was heading, as rumours have been circulating for months now about Cena teaming up with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, but the MizTV segment pretty much confirmed that speculation.

MIZTV

The Miz didn’t allow Cena to even talk for a while as he shut off his microphone, before he verbally destroyed him and his career with many thinking some of his comments were true as he discussed Cena’s part-time status and the fact that he’s a manipulator.

However, Cena gave as good as he got, stopping The Miz in his tracks with a brilliant Undertaker reference, but it was another comment he made which had fans thinking.

Cena claimed that The Miz stole Chris Jericho’s personality, amongst other jibes, but there does seem to be truth in that statement.

GIMMICK THEFT?

All you need to do is look in Jericho’s book, ‘The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea’, where the current United States Champion made some remarks about The Miz stealing part of his gimmick.

He wrote: “During my time away from the WWE, I noticed a lot of the character traits I’d created during my last run had been…shall we say…borrowed by other superstars.

“A lot of the heels were now talking slowly and wearing fancy suits, none more blatantly than The Miz.

“He’d gotten a huge push as the World Champion and had even headlined WrestleMania 2011, but it was funny hearing him talking in almost the same cadence and style as me, while wearing the expensive clothes.”

Looks like Cena wasn’t making false claims after all in the promo; and who knows how Jericho really feels about The Miz using his traits as inspiration for his own character?

