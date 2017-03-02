As another week passes by, Nick Kyrgios gets involved in another controversial incident.

The Australian is undoubtedly the most divisive figure on the ATP tour and despite possessing genuine talent, it is often his attitude that holds him back from fulfilling his true potential.

Only last week he spoiled a good showing in the Marseille Open by accusing the umpires of bias during his semi-final defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

He was back in action at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel tournament in Acapulco this week and found a new way to get his name back in the headlines.

The 21-year-old came up against Israeli Dudi Sela but fell behind after losing the first set 6-3.

As Kyrgios went to serve in the opening game of the second set he became distracted by some noise apparently being made by a group of fans who had been supporting his opponent.

Clearly frustrated, the world number 17 surprisingly turned to the fans and told them to 'shut the f*** up' - see the exchange in the video below.

7 News Sydney then claimed that the four fans were demanding an apology for Kyrgios' expletive cry.

He didn't take too kindly to that and reacted on Twitter after his match by simply replying: "Lol man up"

Will Kyrgios ever learn?

Although still only 21, he still shows too much immaturity for an elite level athlete.

Kyrgios did get his act together eventually to avoid an upset by winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-3.

Both he and Sela had to be separated by the umpire at the end of the match, though, as it descended into a feisty affair.

Nevertheless, the Aussie will have to improve when he takes on Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals on Thursday night/Friday morning.

