On Saturday night, the O2 plays host to a huge all-British heavyweight fight.

Former heavyweight world champion David Haye will finally face current WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew after months of verbal sparring and media build up.

Encapsulating the differences in personality between the two fighters, Haye has been preparing in the glamorous surroundings of Miami, while Bellew has been training in his native Liverpool.

Dereck Chisora, who was beaten in five rounds by Haye at Upton Park in 2012, has weighed in with his opinion on the much-anticipated clash.

Despite his own struggles against the ‘Hayemaker’, Chisora was keen to dispel the idea that Bellew would be overpowered on Saturday night.

“David Haye doesn’t hit that hard,” he claimed.

“He has a great jab, but it’s not powerful enough to discourage any opponent in the heavyweight scene. It’s the surprise of the punch with his speed. Your brain has not registered the shot so that’s why people get knocked out.”

Additionally, alluding to bouts against Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj last May and June respectively, Chisora also believes that the Londoner hasn’t faced a real test since their 2012 showdown.

“David is a great athlete, he’s been at the top — but in his last comeback fights he hasn’t boxed anyone who’s been a threat to him,” he said.

Contrastingly, having spent time sparring with Bellew while he hopes to land a lucrative rematch with Dillian Whyte, Chisora has been impressed by Bellew.

“Tony is definitely geared up for it. He’s very good, he hits very hard. I was physically all over him in sparring, trying to move him around, but he’s got the power.

"He hasn’t put weight on, but he has more power at heavyweight. I see the fight going with Tony.”

"He needs to take Haye into the later rounds and tire him out. If he does that, I think he will knock Haye out.”

Despite Haye sustaining a minor injury to his Achilles tendon in training, the stage is now set for a Saturday’s grudge match.

Having fought Haye and trained with Bellew, Chisora believes that the ‘Bomber’ will have the edge on fight night.

However, despite the hype surrounding the fight, it would still constitute a major shock if Bellew could overturn the former heavyweight world champion.

