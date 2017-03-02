Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Watch: LeBron James nearly wipes out Patriots coach Bill Belichick in Boston

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, fresh off of guiding his squad to a miraculous Super Bowl 51 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, thought he'd take in a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night.

However, the champion coach almost got more than he bargained for as he nearly got taken out by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

During the Celtics' 103-99 win over LeBron and the Cavs, James nearly went barreling into the first row of seats below Cleveland's basket in the fourth quarter - right where Belichick was sitting.

In the video below, James attempts to rebound and score off of a Derrick Williams miss, but loses his balance, nearly crashing into Belichick and his girlfriend:

Belichick was all smiles after the play, but he's lucky James was able to halt his momentum in time to prevent a bigger impact.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

After the game, James told ESPN he definitely noticed Belichick as he was moving toward the seats and did his best not to plow into the Super Bowl-winning coach:

"That's why I slowed up," said James. "I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him. I'm not taking no legend out. I'm not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win. That's pretty cool for me."

LeBron finished the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists - his seventh triple-double of the season - but it wasn't enough to get past the Celtics in Boston.

Perhaps simply having the five-time Super Bowl champion in the same building helped Belichick's big-game magic rub off on Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the Celtics.

