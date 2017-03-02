Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Marcus Rashford and Aubameyang went head-to-head.

Marcus Rashford, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andre Silva and more take part in Nike Strike Night event

Football News
Anyone in attendance of Nike’s inaugural ‘Strike Night’ event in London last year was given a treat.

It featured some of the biggest names in Europe going head-to-head in a competition to crown the ‘ultimate finisher’.

The headline on Nike’s Facebook page reads: ‘Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Christian Benteke vs Mauro Icardi vs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vs Alex Iwobi vs Andre Silva’.

And that is pretty much what the night entailed. The players were drawn against each other and they would attempt to get more points than their opponent by scoring the flashier goal.

Each player was given five opportunities to score. Their attempts were judged by Ian Wright and Didier Drogba, who could award more points if they were impressed with a player’s tricks.

The victor would move on the next round until a winner was announced.

We won’t spoil the outcome for you. The event made for great viewing - during a match, players can’t always showcase their skills, but that wasn’t the case last night - and Thibaut Courtois was in goal for the final, so you know the winner deserved their victory.

Watch the entire event in the video below.

Watch: Nike's Strike Night event

Andre Silva was the winner

p1ba7l7s5m11l61jm0rd61pmb18vup.jpg

So, Porto and Portugal striker Andre Silva emerged victorious. The 21-year-old beat Marcus Rashford in the final, making full use of the extra points available in the final round by scoring an acrobatic effort against the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Silva put on a quality show, it must be said. His best performance came in the semi-final against Inter Milan’s Icardi, where he scored a stunning volley.

p1ba7kbt5fo4qogj1p1as8l1gbu9.jpg

Rashford beat Aubameyang 

Manchester United’s Rashford pulled off something of an upset by beating Aubameyang in his semi-final.

The 19-year-old arrived late to the event, but showed he was deserving of a place in the final with a 1450-400 victory over the Borussia Dortmund striker.

p1ba7ke9p3ae91h8rmbfec6dlb.jpg

Full results:

Here’s how the evening unfolded:

Aubameyang beat Benteke

Icardi beat Oxlade-Chamberlain

p1ba7kmv2c17pqbmj1bsp10j710s5j.jpg

Silva beat Iwobi

Silva beat Icardi

p1ba7kmb5794i1tt8d1mc71mj4h.jpg

Rashford beat Oxlade-Chamberlain

Rashford beat Aubameyang

p1ba7klijuuba1qb3rjq10ir11hfd.jpg

Silva beat Rashford

p1ba7klqnl1plqgqu3nj8fjb44f.jpg

Who is the best finisher in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football
Marcus Rashford
Nike Football

