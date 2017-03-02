Guardiola's Barcelona vs Enrique's Barcelona: Ratings show there's one winner on FIFA

It's official: Luis Enrique will step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season.

Much like those who have managed the club before him, the Spaniard has prematurely called time on his stay at the Camp Nou and described the decision as "difficult".

"I want to announce to everyone that I won't continue at Barcelona next year," he said on Wednesday. "It's difficult, but a decision I have thought about.

"I need to rest. That's the main reason why I am not going to continue."

Several factors are believed to be behind Enrique's departure, such as rumours of a player revolt and the club's seemingly imminent failure to progress past the Champions League last 16.

But the decision has been made and the Calatan outfit must now go about finding a successor, with Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Jorge Sampaoli all in the running.

What's certain is whoever takes over will inherit a world-class squad.

In his three years at the club, Enrique has sold and recruited well to build a team capable of winning the 2014/15 Champions League, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys.

And let's not forget, another La Liga and Copa del Rey title could be on their way to the Camp Nou if Barcelona fend off Real Madrid and Alaves respectively.

But is Enrique's squad as good as the group of players Pep Guardiola left in 2012? Well, to answer that question, we've done some digging and analysed each team's overall rating on FIFA.

Both sides have been organised into their positions and had their individual player ratings (before the recent update) totalled, including three players on each bench. Let's take a look.

BARCELONA'S XI / LUIS ENRIQUE / FIFA 17

GK: MARC ANDRE TER STEGEN (83)

DEF: SERGI ROBERTO (80), JAVIER MASCHERANO (84), GERARD PIQUE (86), JORDI ALBA (86)

MID: SERGIO BUSQUETS (87), ANDRES INIESTA (88), IVAN RAKITIC (87)

ATT: LIONEL MESSI (93), LUIS SUAREZ (92), NEYMAR (92)

BENCH: SAMUEL UMTITI (82), ANDRE GOMES (84), ARDA TURAN (84)

TOTAL: 958 (1208 INCLUDING SUBS)

BARCELONA'S XI / PEP GUARDIOLA / FIFA 12

GK: VICTOR VALDES (85)

DEF: DANI ALVES (86), CARLES PUYOL (86), GERARD PIQUE (88), ERIC ABIDAL (81)

MID: JAVIER MASCHERANO (86), ANDRES INIESTA (91), XAVI (92)

ATT: DAVID VILLA (88), LIONEL MESSI (94), ALEXIS SANCHEZ (86)

BENCH: SERGIO BUSQUETS (83), CESC FABREGAS (88), PEDRO (85)

TOTAL: 963 (1219 INCLUDING SUBS)

And the winner is... Guardiola's Barcelona team from the 2011/12 season.

Both squads are mightily impressive, of course, but whereas the average rating of Enrique's side is 86, Guardiola's is a superior 87.

