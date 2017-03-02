Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Guardiola's Barcelona vs Enrique's Barcelona: Ratings show there's one winner on FIFA

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's official: Luis Enrique will step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season.

Much like those who have managed the club before him, the Spaniard has prematurely called time on his stay at the Camp Nou and described the decision as "difficult".

"I want to announce to everyone that I won't continue at Barcelona next year," he said on Wednesday. "It's difficult, but a decision I have thought about.

Article continues below

"I need to rest. That's the main reason why I am not going to continue."

Several factors are believed to be behind Enrique's departure, such as rumours of a player revolt and the club's seemingly imminent failure to progress past the Champions League last 16.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

But the decision has been made and the Calatan outfit must now go about finding a successor, with Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Jorge Sampaoli all in the running.

What's certain is whoever takes over will inherit a world-class squad.

In his three years at the club, Enrique has sold and recruited well to build a team capable of winning the 2014/15 Champions League, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys.

FC Barcelona v VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach - UEFA Champions League

And let's not forget, another La Liga and Copa del Rey title could be on their way to the Camp Nou if Barcelona fend off Real Madrid and Alaves respectively.

But is Enrique's squad as good as the group of players Pep Guardiola left in 2012? Well, to answer that question, we've done some digging and analysed each team's overall rating on FIFA.

Both sides have been organised into their positions and had their individual player ratings (before the recent update) totalled, including three players on each bench. Let's take a look.

BARCELONA'S XI / LUIS ENRIQUE / FIFA 17

GK: MARC ANDRE TER STEGEN (83)

DEF: SERGI ROBERTO (80), JAVIER MASCHERANO (84), GERARD PIQUE (86), JORDI ALBA (86)

p1ba7men8ijeg4mb1jj2mcs16dfc.jpg

MID: SERGIO BUSQUETS (87), ANDRES INIESTA (88), IVAN RAKITIC (87)

p1ba7mfg6j1dn5pml1f31tcmrn0e.jpg

ATT: LIONEL MESSI (93), LUIS SUAREZ (92), NEYMAR (92)

p1ba7mg2k5i7en15f8i3td6eg.jpg

BENCH: SAMUEL UMTITI (82), ANDRE GOMES (84), ARDA TURAN (84)

TOTAL: 958 (1208 INCLUDING SUBS)

BARCELONA'S XI / PEP GUARDIOLA / FIFA 12

GK: VICTOR VALDES (85)

DEF: DANI ALVES (86), CARLES PUYOL (86), GERARD PIQUE (88), ERIC ABIDAL (81)

p1ba7mgub583i173ve71h011ssui.jpg

MID: JAVIER MASCHERANO (86), ANDRES INIESTA (91), XAVI (92)

p1ba7mhp731nlog2lpa81bt9di0k.jpg

ATT: DAVID VILLA (88), LIONEL MESSI (94), ALEXIS SANCHEZ (86)

p1ba7miei5vdl1rse2ju1v6319a2m.jpg

BENCH: SERGIO BUSQUETS (83), CESC FABREGAS (88), PEDRO (85)

TOTAL: 963 (1219 INCLUDING SUBS)

And the winner is... Guardiola's Barcelona team from the 2011/12 season.

Both squads are mightily impressive, of course, but whereas the average rating of Enrique's side is 86, Guardiola's is a superior 87.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Luis Enrique
Football

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again