WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

You can already feel that excitement in the air as WrestleMania 33 edges closer, with the WWE going all-out, as usual, to make sure this year tops the last.

Most of the focus is currently falling on Brock Lesnar and Goldberg as they set to do battle one final time, and it’s crazy to think that their first encounter was way back in 2004 inside of Madison Square Garden at WrestleMania XX, where 18,500 fans saw Goldberg leave victorious.

WRESTLEMANIA XX

With those two still going strong, let’s look at where the 50 stars that were in action 13 years ago are today, and how much the landscape in the company has changed.

JOHN CENA DEF. THE BIG SHOW

Cena and Big Show kicked off the night, with the former picking up his first singles title in the company when he became United States Champion.

16 world titles later, Cena prepares to team up with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse on April 2, while an in-shape Big Show is desperate to meet Shaquille O’Neal on the same night.

BOOKER T & RVD DEF. GARRISON CADE & MARK JINDARK, THE DUDLEY BOYZ & LA RESISTANCE

Booker T and RVD left as the World tag team champions, and while Booker T is still with the WWE appearing on the pre-shows, D-Von is now a backstage producer.

RVD is on the independent circuit along with Jindrak, Bubba Ray, Renee Dupree and Rob Conway - appearing in various promotions - while Cade sadly passed away in 2010.

CHRISTIAN DEF. CHRIS JERICHO

The match saw Trish Stratus turn on Jericho, who is currently the United States Champion in the WWE and is expected to take on Kevin Owens this year following yet another successful stint.

Christian is rumoured to be going in the Hall of Fame this year, and is now retired from in-ring competition.

EVOLUTION DEF. THE ROCK ‘N’ SOCK CONNECTION

Randy Orton is the only one still going strong, as he’s set to take on Bray Wyatt – who was around 15 years old at the time – for the WWE title next month, while Batista and The Rock are Hollywood superstars.

Flair has now retired and appears on screen sporadically, whereas Foley is the current GM of RAW.

TORRIE WILSON & SABLE DEF. STACY KEIBLER & MISS JACKIE

Miss Jackie is the latest to have competed since then, appearing on the independent circuit while Keibler and Sable are enjoying motherhood after retirement and Wilson has been involved in several entrepreneurial ventures since her retirement.

CHAVO GUERRERO WINS THE CRUISERWEIGHT CLASSIC

Chavo captured cruiserweight gold with nine other men involved. He’s currently working with Lucha Underground in a backstage role, while Ultimo Dragon, Rey Mysterio and Nunzio are currently on the independent circuit.

Akio has since retired, while Jamie Noble, Funaki and Billy Kidman all have roles within the WWE, as Tajiri is now part of the revamped cruiserweight division.

GOLDBERG DEF. BROCK LESNAR

13 years later and both stars are still going strong. It was Goldberg who tasted victory last time – followed by both eating a Stunner from Steve Austin as they exited the company.

Since then, Lesnar tried his luck in the NFL, dominated in Japan, won the UFC Heavyweight Championship, conquered The Undertaker's streak and became WWE Champion again.

There are rumours that the Universal Championship could be on the line in their contest this year, making it that much bigger when they meet – potentially – for the final time after Goldberg won again at Survivor Series last year.

RIKISHI & SCOTTY 2 HOTTY DEF. THE WORLDS GREATEST TAG TEAM, THE BASHAM BROTHERS & APA

Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty retained their tag team gold, with both now retired and the latter currently working at WWE’s Performance Center.

Charlie Haas is still on the independent circuit alongside Doug and Danny of The Basham Brothers and there have been rumours that Shelton Benjamin could be returning to SmackDown LIVE.

Ron Simmons is now a retired Hall of Famer while JBL is one of four SmackDown commentators.

VICTORIA DEF. MOLLY HOLLY

Victoria retained her Women’s Championship that night, and there has been speculation that she could play a role at WrestleMania 33, and has recently appeared on the independent circuit for various promotions.

Since retiring, Molly Holly devotes most of her time doing missionary work for her church.

EDDIE GUERRERO DEF. KURT ANGLE

Eddie Guerrero cheated his way to victory in hilarious fashion as he retained his WWE title against Kurt Angle, but would only appear at one more WrestleMania after sadly passing away in 2005.

Angle is set for an emphatic WWE return, where he’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame and a GM role has also been touted.

THE UNDERTAKER DEF. KANE

After being buried alive at Survivor Series by Kane, The Deadman returned with his original gimmick and went 12-0 on the night. He’s now rumoured to be taking on Roman Reigns this year where he’ll be 52-years-old and hoping to improve that record to 24-1.

Kane makes sporadic appearances under his mask, but also focuses on his political work, and is also said to be helping out Baron Corbin backstage.

CHRIS BENOIT DEF. TRIPLE H AND SHAWN MICHAELS

Benoit overcame the odds to become World Heavyweight Champion in one of the greatest triple threat matches in history, but he sadly went on to take his own life in 2008.

Michaels is now a retired Hall of Famer who is said to be doing some work at the Performance Center, while Triple H enjoys numerous backstage roles, and is currently preparing to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33.

