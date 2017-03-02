Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arjen Robben reacted bizarrely to Schalke player being sent off vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich set a new record on Wednesday night by reaching an eighth consecutive German Cup semi-final with victory over Schalke at the Allianz Arena.

Three goals within the first half an hour - a Robert Lewandowski brace and another from Thiago Alcantara - virtually put the game to bed straight away.

The visitors just couldn't cope with Bayern's firepower in the final third but could possibly take some consolation in preventing the German giants from adding to the 3-0 scoreline in the second half.

Even as Carlo Ancelotti began to rest some of his key men, the Bavarians' dominance was relentless.

Schalke's task was made even tougher during the closing stages when Holger Badstuber received his second yellow card against the club who actually own him.

The defender only joined Schalke on loan at the start of January but enjoyed a miserable return to Munich.

He was initially booked for a foul on Arjen Robben but was given his marching orders in the 77th minute when he aggressively barged into Javi Martinez.

Badstuber clearly felt the decision was harsh and surprisingly received the support of Robben.

As you can see by skipping to 6:40 in the video below, the Dutch winger sees referee Daniel Siebert pull out a second yellow card but then comes over to plead for the official to show some leniency towards his friend.

After the game, Robben revealed exactly what he said to Siebert to try and get the decision reversed.

"I was late I have asked the referee: 'Do you really have to give a yellow card?'" Robben claimed, as per Goal.

"I am really sorry for him because he does not deserve it in his own stadium. He is a good friend of mine."

But Siebert's mind had already been made up and Badstuber had little choice but to trudge off back to the dressing room.

Hopefully, he remembered to go into the away one!

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach also secured their place in the semi-finals while Borussia Dortmund are still to play their quarter-final against third tier side Sportfreunde Lotte.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arjen Robben
Bundesliga
Football
Franck Ribery
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich

