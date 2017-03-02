Official online NBA destination in the UK

John Wall.

Watch: John Wall fires pass directly into Marcin Gortat's face

When you dish out as many passes as John Wall does, one is bound to go awry every now and then.

On Wednesday night, Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat was on the receiving end of one such errant pass from the star point guard.

After Wall grabbed a rebound during a 105-96 win over the Toronto Raptors, he tried to fire a pass to a teammate under the basket.

However, as you can see in the video below, Gortat's face got in the way of Wall's rocket pass, knocking the center onto his back:

Wall finished the Wizards' victory with 12 points and 13 assists, though Gortat's face probably kept him from getting his 14th dime.

Washington Wizards v Indiana Pacers

Gortat, to his credit, didn't seem fazed by taking such a hard pass directly to the face. He hopped up quickly and finished the game with 12 points and eight rebounds.

For the year, Wall is averaging 10.9 assists per game, good for second in the NBA - trailing only James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

Gortat has been on the receiving end of his fair share of Wall's passes, but it's safe to say he'll make sure to have his head on a swivel when he shares the court with the All-Star point guard moving forward.

Though he got lucky on Wednesday night, the next errant Wall pass could break his nose if he's not careful.

Wall and Gortat led the Wizards to an important road victory over the Raptors. With the win, Washington moved ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference playoff race. At 36-23, the Wizards hold a one-game lead over the 36-25 Raptors for the No. 3 seed.

Marcin Gortat
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Playoffs
John Wall

