Tony Bellew and David Haye strongly dislike each other.

That is the one thing that has become apparent over the last few months of verbal jousting ahead of their showdown this weekend.

The current WBC cruiserweight champion will take on the former heavyweight world champion at a packed O2 arena in London.

Bellew has been critical of Haye's ostentatious lifestyle, which saw him undertake the majority of his training in Miami, which included a session with trainer Shane McGuigan on board a £27 million super-yacht.

In contrast, Bellew is much more of a home-boy and has been grafting in more humble surroundings in his native Liverpool.

Responding to jibes about living a party lifestyle, Haye has consistently downplayed the threat that Bellew poses and insists that he will be untroubled by the 34-year-old.

In keeping with Haye's big budget preparations, he flew to Munich on Tuesday for a check-up with his doctor Hans Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Rumours, which have since been downplayed by the Londoner, suggested that he had sustained an Achilles injury, and it was clear at today’s press conference that Bellew had little time for any excuses on the grounds of fitness.

“The main thing is; no excuses. There’s a reason you’ve all heard about injuries. We all get sore, we all get bumps. This is brutal,” said the ‘Bomber.’

“The camps are hard, and long. So no excuses – I don’t want to hear any.”

However, there was one jibe in particular which is bound to have irked Haye.

“Is your little toe ok?” asked Bellew in the early stages of the press conference.

Perhaps the Liverpudlian was referring in part to Haye’s trip to Germany, but his taunt is most certainly a nod towards Haye’s excuses after his defeat to Wladimir Klitschko back in July 2011.

In a high profile heavyweight unification bout, Haye was lacklustre on the night and out-boxed by the legendary Ukrainian in Hamburg.

The defeat was career-defining for Haye as he had to relinquish his status as world champion.

Haye looked suitably unimpressed at the comment and perhaps Bellew succeeded in touching a nerve with the 36-year-old Londoner.

Regardless, the end of this protracted war of words is imminent as both men will finally take to the ring late on Saturday evening, where the victor after 12 rounds will have earned undisputed bragging rights.

