Things got intense.

David Haye and Tony Bellew have intense stare down at press conference

David Haye and Tony Bellew have just two more sleeps before they finally meet in the ring.

The pair have thrown shots at each other throughout fight week. It seemed unlikely that tensions could rise even further after Haye said Bellew’s “life is on the line” earlier in the week, but then Thursday’s press conference happened.

It must be said that Haye has dished out the majority of the shots. And that’s exactly what he continued to do when the boxers faced the media today.

"I've got this fight right," the former heavyweight champion said, via the Mirror. "Unfortunately for Tony Bellew, he said he wouldn't beat the old David Haye, but the new one is better.

"On Saturday night you will see a real destruction job. Knocking him down for 10 seconds does nothing for me.

"I'm predicting a quick knock-out, a showreel knockout, a violent knock-out.

"He's made things personal, I'll make sure he never ever does that again. I'm legally allowed to do as much damage to him as I can inflict. He's in for a long, long world of hurt.

"I hope he keeps getting up. And make sure your little rat coach doesn't throw the towel in.

"Enjoy your last couple of days. This is going to feel so good."

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

Bellew wants no excuses

Bellew doesn’t want his opponent to make excuses after reports Haye has an Achilles injury surfaced.

“The main thing is no excuses. They have been put out to the media,” the 34-year-old said, per Sky Sports. “We all get sore, we all get knocks and bumps. This is the combat business, it's called boxing.”

Thursday's stare down was intense

At Monday’s press conference, the pair were kept apart by security guards at what was supposed to be a traditional face-off.

It was the same again today. The boxers stared each other down for what seemed an eternity.

The intense stare off, which lasted three minutes and 30 seconds, only ended when security guards blocked each other’s view. They probably could have gone on for another three minutes.

The heckling you hear is from Dereck Chisora, who isn't Haye's biggest fan.

Check it out below.

We never thought it would end.

Twitter reacts

Who will win: Haye or Bellew? Let us know in the comments section below!

