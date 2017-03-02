David Haye makes embarrassing admission about his 'injury' ahead of Bellew fight

David Haye vs Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena - it's almost here.

It's been an onslaught of insults and threats between the pair over the past few months, with Haye kicking things off by threatening to put his opponent in hospital last November.

And while their violent and sometimes childish arguments make for good entertainment, talk is cheap and what matters is how they perform in the ring on Saturday.

Article continues below

Haye, as you might expect, is confident it won't take long to knock out Bellew.

"My gut instinct says is that I go over there and let off a viscous barrage of punches," he said when asked for a prediction in Thursday's press conference.

Article continues below

"The first one stuns him and the next three or four finishing him off. It can be anti-climactic knocking someone out early after a year's training.

"If you ask me for a prediction: unless he's had a brain transplant and a chin transplant, he's getting knocked out very quickly."

Bellew, on the other hand, opted for a more respectful approach, saying: "I hope you stay healthy from start to finish. May the best man win.

"I am not a punchbag or a joke who learned to box through YouTube. I'm a World Champion."

Of the two, it's Haye who has arguably been the instigator of most of their spats. The 36-year-old is cocky and knows exactly to get under Bellew's skin.

However, it could be argued he's now taken his 'mind games' a step too far.

Boxing fans were fearing the worst last week when claims emerged that Haye was nursing a sore tendon and needed to fly out to Munich for treatment.

At that moment, it seemed possible he would pull out of the fight.

However, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, he admitted to making the whole thing up just to mess with Bellew. No, seriously.

"I sent a few red herrings out there through a few different people and it's definitely got back to Dave Coldwell and Tony Bellew," he said.

"It's amazing if you say a few things to a few people and how it filters back and he's got the memo that I sent."

Really, David? As if you haven't played enough mind games over the past few months.

Haye's cocky approach to the fight could well work against him, with Bellew eagre to prove everyone wrong and pull off a shock.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms