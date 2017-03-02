Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Bellew hoping Haye can show some bottle when fight hits deep waters.

Tony Bellew makes plea to David Haye ahead of Saturday's fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ahead of their grudge match this weekend, Tony Bellew has urged bitter rival David Haye to give the fans their money’s worth and show some courage when the going gets tough.

Throughout the build up to their domestic showdown, both fighters have traded a plethora of insults, with Bellew repeatedly questioning his opponent’s toughness.

Pictures of Haye sunning it up in Miami and training on luxurious yachts have done nothing to change the WBC cruiserweight champion's opinion that his advisory is taking it too easy ahead of their meeting at the O2 Arena.

Article continues below

And, two days before they finally square off, ‘the Bomber’ couldn’t help having one last dig at what he perceives as a lack of heart in Haye.

"I hope, once the going gets tough, he sticks with it. I would hate for him to say: ‘I’ve had enough’ because that’s bad for the fans,” he said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

"I haven’t got that in me.

With Haye one of the quickest heavyweights around, it’s been suggested the best path to glory for Bellew could be to stay out of range for the opening few rounds, until fatigue takes away some of his opponent’s speed.

But, although Bellew has denied he will “run,” he wasn’t giving much away about the tactics he’ll employ on fight night.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Media Work Out

"I’ve shown I can follow a game-plan. I will execute my game-plan, and I hope he’s willing to go as far as I am."

The mouth-watering contest, which is live on Sky Box Office, takes place on Saturday March 4 at London’s O2 Arena.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again