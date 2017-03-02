Ahead of their grudge match this weekend, Tony Bellew has urged bitter rival David Haye to give the fans their money’s worth and show some courage when the going gets tough.

Throughout the build up to their domestic showdown, both fighters have traded a plethora of insults, with Bellew repeatedly questioning his opponent’s toughness.

Pictures of Haye sunning it up in Miami and training on luxurious yachts have done nothing to change the WBC cruiserweight champion's opinion that his advisory is taking it too easy ahead of their meeting at the O2 Arena.

And, two days before they finally square off, ‘the Bomber’ couldn’t help having one last dig at what he perceives as a lack of heart in Haye.

"I hope, once the going gets tough, he sticks with it. I would hate for him to say: ‘I’ve had enough’ because that’s bad for the fans,” he said.

"I haven’t got that in me.

With Haye one of the quickest heavyweights around, it’s been suggested the best path to glory for Bellew could be to stay out of range for the opening few rounds, until fatigue takes away some of his opponent’s speed.

But, although Bellew has denied he will “run,” he wasn’t giving much away about the tactics he’ll employ on fight night.

"I’ve shown I can follow a game-plan. I will execute my game-plan, and I hope he’s willing to go as far as I am."

The mouth-watering contest, which is live on Sky Box Office, takes place on Saturday March 4 at London’s O2 Arena.

