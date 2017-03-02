Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Jahlil Okafor.

Watch: One play shows why Jahlil Okafor wasn't wanted at trade deadline

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Philadelphia 76ers may have been surprised there was not a lot of demand for Jahlil Okafor last week at the NBA trade deadline.

Besides, how often does a young post player who has averaged about 15 points and 6 rebounds per game in his first two years hit the market?

Well, those numbers only tell one side of the story.

Okafor's post moves and scoring prowess were well-known, especially after lifting Duke to a national championship in his year in Durham.

However, his defense and rebounding abilities were the question mark surrounding the Chicago native.

That was on full display Wednesday night as his 76ers lost to the Miami Heat 125-98.

Check out the video below and take a look at Okafor, who is No. 8 for the Sixers.

First, watch him retreat slowly and feebly as Goran Dragic heads to the basket after Okafor's man Hassan Whiteside sets the ball screen.

Depending on how Philadelphia's defense is set up, Okafor should have been either aggressively out at the 3-point line to hedge Dragic away from the basket or at least cutting him off soon after the screen.

Definitely not taking half-steps backwards and not getting a hand up as Dragic shoots from 12 feet.

Now, Okafor finds himself in no-man's land, and shows no effort to change that, as Rodney McGruder grabs the offensive rebound.

All the while, Okafor has lost sight of his man, Whiteside, who is standing wide open 8 feet from the basket.

He collected an easy pass from McGruder and knocked down an easy shot.

Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat

Some of the decisions made by Okafor and his general confusion is excusable. Basketball is hard and the NBA moves very fast.

However, what teams would be looking for in that case is effort and you're not seeing any.

If you switch too hard on the wrong guy and someone else frees up for a dunk, that's OK. Teams are scoring over 100 points in games. Baskets happen.

But standing around aimlessly in the middle of the lane is a bad look. Disrupt somebody from doing something.

What's worse for Okafor is now NBA fans on social media will now be looking for more clips like this, so he better not be making it a regular thing, like James Harden used to do on defense or JaVale McGee on anything.

Because we'll all see it in time.

Topics:
Goran Dragic
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Hassan Whiteside
Jahlil Okafor
Joel Embiid

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again