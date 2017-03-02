The Philadelphia 76ers may have been surprised there was not a lot of demand for Jahlil Okafor last week at the NBA trade deadline.

Besides, how often does a young post player who has averaged about 15 points and 6 rebounds per game in his first two years hit the market?

Well, those numbers only tell one side of the story.

Okafor's post moves and scoring prowess were well-known, especially after lifting Duke to a national championship in his year in Durham.

However, his defense and rebounding abilities were the question mark surrounding the Chicago native.

That was on full display Wednesday night as his 76ers lost to the Miami Heat 125-98.

Check out the video below and take a look at Okafor, who is No. 8 for the Sixers.

First, watch him retreat slowly and feebly as Goran Dragic heads to the basket after Okafor's man Hassan Whiteside sets the ball screen.

Depending on how Philadelphia's defense is set up, Okafor should have been either aggressively out at the 3-point line to hedge Dragic away from the basket or at least cutting him off soon after the screen.

Definitely not taking half-steps backwards and not getting a hand up as Dragic shoots from 12 feet.

Now, Okafor finds himself in no-man's land, and shows no effort to change that, as Rodney McGruder grabs the offensive rebound.

All the while, Okafor has lost sight of his man, Whiteside, who is standing wide open 8 feet from the basket.

He collected an easy pass from McGruder and knocked down an easy shot.

Some of the decisions made by Okafor and his general confusion is excusable. Basketball is hard and the NBA moves very fast.

However, what teams would be looking for in that case is effort and you're not seeing any.

If you switch too hard on the wrong guy and someone else frees up for a dunk, that's OK. Teams are scoring over 100 points in games. Baskets happen.

But standing around aimlessly in the middle of the lane is a bad look. Disrupt somebody from doing something.

What's worse for Okafor is now NBA fans on social media will now be looking for more clips like this, so he better not be making it a regular thing, like James Harden used to do on defense or JaVale McGee on anything.

Because we'll all see it in time.