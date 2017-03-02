As Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson prepare to face off on Saturday night at UFC 209 with the interim lightweight title on the line, many are looking into the future.

The winner of Saturday's fight will likely be in line to face off against current champion Conor McGregor, who has been absent from the octagon since claiming the lightweight title with a win over Eddie Alvarez in November.

However, when an interim title winner is determined, McGregor will have to defend his belt or vacate his champion status. Ahead of UFC 209, McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, weighed in on who he'd like to see The Notorious fight next.

Article continues below

According to FOX Sports, a third matchup against Nate Diaz interests him, but he knows that McGregor's next fight will likely be against the UFC 209 winner:

“I’ve said it before - the Nate [Diaz] rematch interests me a lot because it’s 1-1 and [because of] how the styles match up,” Kavanagh told Submission Radio this week. “Almost on a par with that, not much difference will be the winner of Khabib and Ferguson this weekend. I think Khabib does it, so I think Khabib will be the winner. So Khabib will be the match-up out of that.

“Below that would be GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. Purely because GSP was an incredible fighter, [I’m a] big fan of him, I’ve learnt a lot from watching his fights, but it’s a long time since he’s fought and the game changes very, very quickly and I think Khabib is sort of like a better version of GSP. Although we don’t know, it’s hard to tell how GSP and Khabib would match up. But yeah, MMA-wise, Nate or almost on a par winner of Khabib-Ferguson.”

Any matchup involving McGregor will be a huge draw for the UFC, but Kavanagh is right that a tiebreaker with Diaz would probably be the biggest.

Article continues below

Though Kavanagh discussed McGregor's next UFC opponent, he added that he's not giving up on a fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, either:

"We gotta see what happens with the Mayweather talks and all that, but yeah I do believe that will happen, yes,” he said.

The Notorious has several options for the next step of his career. What he decides to do remains to be seen, but both Kavanagh and the UFC world will be anxiously awaiting the Irish star's next move.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms