WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

There’s no denying that WWE 2K17 is perhaps the most realistic wrestling video game we’ve come across in a very long time.

The superstars look accurate, the entrances are pretty much perfect and the game modes can be highly addictive.

WWE 2K17

However, while there is a sense of realism about the game it does allow fans to take advantage of the various customisable options on hand, and that’s exactly what YouTuber ‘2K Eater’ did.

He’s released a video where WWE superstars are using the entrances of other stars from the game, so if you ever wanted to see The Undertaker enter WrestleMania as Fandango, you can do so below but be warned, you won’t be able to unsee some of these.

Some other notable entrances from his video include Braun Strowman, who was donning the gear of the Ultimate Warrior and made his way to the ring with Tyler Breeze’s selfie stick and his music – and yes, it's just as horrifying as it sounds.

HILARIOUS RESULTS

AJ Styles can also be seen in the video too, although he’s making his entrance as Shane McMahon, complete with the money falling from the ceiling, the baseball jersey and the shuffle in the middle of the ring.

Some actually seem to fit quite well, with Triple H entering as Seth Rollins while Brock Lesnar comes to the ring at his arch rival, Goldberg.

Others you can probably get away with as well, as The Miz comes down to the ring as Nikki Bella, while Bray Wyatt looks just as crazy as he normally does when entering the arena as Stardust.

Let’s hope he releases another one soon, and features more superstars from the roster.

Which entrance was your favourite from the video above? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

