WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Undertaker was one of the victims.

YouTuber makes brilliant edits on WWE 2K17 with hilarious outcomes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s no denying that WWE 2K17 is perhaps the most realistic wrestling video game we’ve come across in a very long time.

The superstars look accurate, the entrances are pretty much perfect and the game modes can be highly addictive.

WWE 2K17

However, while there is a sense of realism about the game it does allow fans to take advantage of the various customisable options on hand, and that’s exactly what YouTuber ‘2K Eater’ did.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He’s released a video where WWE superstars are using the entrances of other stars from the game, so if you ever wanted to see The Undertaker enter WrestleMania as Fandango, you can do so below but be warned, you won’t be able to unsee some of these.

Some other notable entrances from his video include Braun Strowman, who was donning the gear of the Ultimate Warrior and made his way to the ring with Tyler Breeze’s selfie stick and his music – and yes, it's just as horrifying as it sounds.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

HILARIOUS RESULTS

AJ Styles can also be seen in the video too, although he’s making his entrance as Shane McMahon, complete with the money falling from the ceiling, the baseball jersey and the shuffle in the middle of the ring.

Some actually seem to fit quite well, with Triple H entering as Seth Rollins while Brock Lesnar comes to the ring at his arch rival, Goldberg.

Others you can probably get away with as well, as The Miz comes down to the ring as Nikki Bella, while Bray Wyatt looks just as crazy as he normally does when entering the arena as Stardust.

Let’s hope he releases another one soon, and features more superstars from the roster.

Which entrance was your favourite from the video above? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
WWE 2K

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

WATCH: There's a WWE 2K17 edit that swaps Superstar entrances and it is brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again