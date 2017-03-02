On Saturday evening, Tony Bellew is taking the biggest risk of his boxing career in fighting former heavyweight world champion David Haye at the O2 in London.

There is real hostility between the two men and the media hype around the fight has been significant.

However, the 34-year-old has still found time to comment on the seemingly endless rumours that UFC star Conor McGregor may fight recently retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Article continues below

Bellew believes that despite being a big money draw in the world of mixed martial arts, McGregor would be unable to compete against any competent professional boxer, never mind a former five division world champion like Mayweather.

“If Floyd was to get in a cage with Conor he’d get torn to pieces, he’d literally tear Floyd’s arm off,” said the ‘Bomber’.

Article continues below

“But, if Conor was to get into a boxing ring and abide by boxing rules, he’d get absolutely embarrassed within three or four rounds.”

“The gulf in class, Conor has a good stand-up game for a UFC fighter, but he has an abysmal boxing game compared to other boxers.

"I don’t even think he’d be British champion or European champion, but you put him in a cage he’s an animal - pulling arms and legs off, he’s that good. Two totally different sports."

However, despite writing off his credentials against specialist boxers, Bellew then jested that he’d be more than happy to take on McGregor in Dublin if the Mayweather fight fails to materialise.

“If he’s weighing 155 and I’m at 200 pound, you are right I am going to fight him, I’ll take his head off!" added the reigning WBC cruiserweight champion.

Bellew’s thoughts will now return to his Saturday night grudge match, as his attempts to overcome the odds and defeat David ‘Hayemaker’ Haye at the O2.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms