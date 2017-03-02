Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bellew held an open training session this week ahead of his bout with Haye.

Tony Bellew claims he’d happily fight Conor McGregor as Mayweather speculation continues

On Saturday evening, Tony Bellew is taking the biggest risk of his boxing career in fighting former heavyweight world champion David Haye at the O2 in London.

There is real hostility between the two men and the media hype around the fight has been significant.

However, the 34-year-old has still found time to comment on the seemingly endless rumours that UFC star Conor McGregor may fight recently retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bellew believes that despite being a big money draw in the world of mixed martial arts, McGregor would be unable to compete against any competent professional boxer, never mind a former five division world champion like Mayweather.

“If Floyd was to get in a cage with Conor he’d get torn to pieces, he’d literally tear Floyd’s arm off,” said the ‘Bomber’.

“But, if Conor was to get into a boxing ring and abide by boxing rules, he’d get absolutely embarrassed within three or four rounds.”

“The gulf in class, Conor has a good stand-up game for a UFC fighter, but he has an abysmal boxing game compared to other boxers.

"I don’t even think he’d be British champion or European champion, but you put him in a cage he’s an animal - pulling arms and legs off, he’s that good. Two totally different sports."

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Media Work Out

However, despite writing off his credentials against specialist boxers, Bellew then jested that he’d be more than happy to take on McGregor in Dublin if the Mayweather fight fails to materialise.

“If he’s weighing 155 and I’m at 200 pound, you are right I am going to fight him, I’ll take his head off!" added the reigning WBC cruiserweight champion.

Bellew’s thoughts will now return to his Saturday night grudge match, as his attempts to overcome the odds and defeat David ‘Hayemaker’ Haye at the O2.

