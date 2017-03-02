If you haven’t yet seen the Twitter spat between Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson yet from Wednesday morning, then you’ve missed out big time.

Simpson sent a cheeky tweet to the former Liverpool defender, who was photographed wearing Everton training kit at Finch Farm earlier week this week.

Carragher was at the Everton training ground to film a feature with Romelu Lukaku - a video emerged of the Belgian striker taking on the current Sky Sports pundit in a one-v-one - and Simpson pulled him up on his decision to wear the kit.

Article continues below

“Just gonna put it out there,” Simpson tweeted, “No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 training in a Man City Training shirt”.

Neville could have warned Simpson that a cutting reply was imminent. The former Manchester United captain has been on the receiving end of Carragher’s sharp tongue on more than one occasion in recent years.

Article continues below

Carragher hit back and the spat intensified

And Carra didn’t disappoint.

“More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!!” he replied.

Carragher was referring to Leicester’s surprise performance - and victory - over Liverpool on Monday evening. He questioned why they weren’t able to show this effort while Claudio Ranieri, sacked by the Foxes just four days earlier, was still in charge at the King Power Stadium.

“Come on Jamie it's your job to check them stats,” Simpson responded. “Aren't we all just average players who won the best league in the world.”

Carragher then tweeted: “Sorry if that offends you, I was talking about your careers as a whole. Great respect for what you all achieved.”

Simpson added: “I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven't 👍🏽 😂 🏆“.

Burn.

But as if Carragher was ever going to take that comment lying down.

“Thought you had more?” Carragher questioned. “You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!! Quiet on Seville Daniel. 🤔“

Simpson then finished the spat by tweeting: “Yea, joke man united players holding this beauty.”

Carragher has just finished Simpson with a new tweet

But 24 hours on and Carragher has taken another dig at the Leicester full-back.

After the Mirror released a story with the headline ‘Jamie Redknapp reveals he wants to FIGHT Jamie Carragher’, the Monday Night Football pundit couldn’t bringing Simpson back into the conversation.

And this time he finished him…

“First I was called out by one of the worst defenders to win the PL now a spice boy!” Carragher tweeted. “I’ll do the two of them at the same time!!”.

Now that we’d pay to see.

Is Danny Simpson really one of the worst defenders to win a Premier League title? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms