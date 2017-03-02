Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Goldberg has a crazy diet.

Goldberg has a ridiculous diet plan for his current WWE run

Football News
To get to the pinnacle of sports entertainment, chances are you’re going to need to have a particular look – one which Vince McMahon is perhaps a big fan of.

While there have been a few exceptions, the common belief is that the more superhuman you look, the better the chance you have of becoming the biggest star in the company, and that’s certainly the case with Goldberg.

GREAT SHAPE

The advantage he had was that he was a big guy before he even started wrestling, as he was playing in the NFL.

However, even though he called it a day on his wrestling career in 2004, he’s still looking in ridiculous shape and based on his diet, you wouldn’t think he’s 50-years-old.

It’s not an easy task to keep it up when you’re at that age, and part of Goldberg’s main attractions is that he’s always looking in incredible shape and speaking to GQ, he’s revealed exactly how he’s managed to do that.

He revealed: “The amount of food I have to take in – I had to take in a huge amount of food back in the day, but the amount that I have to take in now just to seemingly gain a couple of pounds is unfathomable.

“I am like a machine – even more so than I was before – just trying to attain, physically, something that is passable, let alone Goldberg-esque.”

CRAZY DIET

He went on to explain what he had to eat on the day he was being interviewed, and it’s definitely a lot to take in but when you’re at the top of your game and about to take on Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship and then Brock Lesnar the following month, it’s exactly what you expect.

He added: “Well, the first breakfast I had today, I had six servings of oatmeal, 20 blueberries, and a couple of tablespoons of honey on it. Then I trained.

“Afterwards, I had 12 eggs with two yolks, six pieces of bacon, four pieces of gluten-free toast with avocado. Then a shake.

“After that, I had two gluten-free pizzas with loads and loads of hamburger meat for protein on top of it. Then another shake. My son and I are about to go to Muay Thai, but on the way, we’re going to have some pho. Some soup and noodles, some shrimp.

“Then I’ll do some training at Muay Thai and on the way home, we’ll get some pho again for dinner, because the wife hasn’t eaten it yet today. Then I’ll do the family thing, and then I’ll eat again.”

It just goes to show what he has to do to stay in optimum shape, especially at his age.

What do you make of Goldberg's diet in his current WWE run?

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

