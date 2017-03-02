Lewis Hamilton has compared taking Turn 9 at the Circuit de Catalunya in modern day Formula One cars to being like a kid on a rollercoaster.

The British driver has spent the last three days in Barcelona testing the brand new Mercedes Wo8, recording some particularly quick times on Tuesday.

Previously, Turn 9 on the Spanish circuit required drivers to ease off the throttle, but this year the former world champion says he was able to go flat out – something he was evidently pleased by.

"It's amazing,” he said. “I'm coming through some of these corners, Turn 9, and I'm coming out of it and I'm like a kid on a rollercoaster ride because it's so much better than it was before.”

"I think mostly it's the downforce you feel. It's not more power or anything like that, in actual fact we are slower on the straights, but it's the speed in the corners, it's how late and deep you can brake into the corners. It's how quick you can get back to the gas. How you are able to take the corners flat out pretty easily. It's quite unreal to be honest.”

Although Hamilton was happy about the car through the corners, his well-documented concerns about overtaking are still very much alive and kicking.

“I think and they drive amazingly well, but just as you get behind another car, you imagine the car in front has 100 per cent pure air in front, and then the car behind has at least half or less than that. So the car behind is getting all the different dirty air that is moving in different ways.

"The car feels one way for a second and then you get a crosswind or something that you're not expecting or you lose front-end grip because the wing stops getting force on the car or the rear does for example. It makes you then have to lift, and you never get close enough. I was behind several different cars and it was not so easy."

Follow Hamilton’s progress in his new car when the Formula 1 season begins later this month, in Melbourne, Australia.

