Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ivan Rakitic.

Ivan Rakitic reveals how the Barca squad reacted to Luis Enrique's announcement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Luis Enrique shocked the football world on Wednesday night by announcing his intention to quit Barcelona at the end of the season.

After three years in charge, the former midfielder has decided he has had enough and explained that he intends to take a break from the game.

What was most surprising, was that his announcement came off the back of a 6-1 victory over Sporting Gijon at the Nou Camp.

Article continues below

Since the announcement was made, none of the Barcelona players have spoken publicly, but midfielder Ivan Rakitic has taken the first step to describe how events unfolded and how the players felt upon hearing his decision.

And it would seem that the players were none the wiser either, and that the coach broke the news to them just before he announced it to the world.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

"The Barcelona squad didn't know Luis Enrique was going to leave," Rakitic said, as per Marca.

"First he told us of his decision, then the press, and we hope to end the season successfully and to enjoy what is left."I had hoped he would continue [as coach].

"The squad accepts his decision and wishes him well."

So despite the rumours of a unrest in Barca's dressing room over the coaches decisions, it would seem that he at least had one admirer in the shape of the Croatian international.

FC Barcelona v Real Sporting de Gijon - La Liga

Luis Enrique's stint at the club has been a successful one. During his three years in charge he has collected a total of eight trophies – including the Champions League – but feels that he has taken the Catalan giants as far as they can go.

However, Barca could still come away with a domestic league and cup double. Having lost the first leg of their Champions League tie 4-0 to Paris Saint Germain, it would seem that their chances of European success has gone.

But this week they leapfrogged Real Madrid to top spot in the league and have a Copa Del Rey final meeting to look forward to against Alaves in May.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Ivan Rakitic
Luis Enrique
Football

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again