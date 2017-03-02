Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Wyatt will take on Orton.

WWE could be making a big change to Bray Wyatt’s feud with Randy Orton

Most of the WrestleMania 33 confusion was ended on Tuesday night, as Randy Orton made it clear that he’s coming for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship.

However, that does raise the question as to what will happen to AJ Styles, after The Phenomenal One defeated Luke Harper on SmackDown LIVE to be crowned the new number contender.

TURNING ON WYATT

Chances are, though, he’ll begin a feud with Shane McMahon from next week.

There seems to be a lot of upset WWE fans as many believed Harper would worm his way into the title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All and make it into a triple threat.

WWE officials were reportedly undecided for weeks, and although Vince McMahon was impressed with the work he’s been doing for the last few weeks, the decision was made to take him out of the equation.

According to Cageside Seats, though, Harper’s role in the upcoming Wyatt and Orton feud isn’t over just yet.

They’re reporting that with The Viper burning down The Wyatt Family’s compound earlier this week, Harper will align himself yet again with The Eater of Worlds.

p1ba81lj2j1ejktq44fmr5u1up0f.jpg

The reason for joining Wyatt again, despite attacking him on numerous occasions, is because Orton’s arsonist-like actions affect him and his character as well and it’s probably also too late to throw him into another feud abruptly.

Not only that, with Erick Rowan now cleared to return, the feeling is that the original members of The Wyatt Family will reunite in the coming weeks, and stack the odds against Orton at WrestleMania 33.

He’s been teasing a return for a while now, and the fans know how successful they were when they first formed, so let’s hope a Wyatt win on April 2 can finally result in a WrestleMania moment for the trio.

Would you be happy to see The Wyatt Family reunite? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Randy Orton

back to top

