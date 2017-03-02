It's been over a year since Chris Bosh stepped foot on a basketball court, and the Miami Heat are looking at what comes next with the last remaining pillar of their "Big Three" era.



Bosh has been sidelined following two blood-clot scares, and his ability to ever again play the sport he loves has been a huge question since the announcement that he would be out indefinitely last season.



The Heat are now looking at what their options are with the remaining $52.1 million he's set to earn over the next two seasons. A clause in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement has become the key for Miami's decision with Bosh.

If a player is medically examined and considered ineligible to play due to a career-ending or life-threatening ailment comes back to play 25 games in any season, including the playoffs, the salary the team that he was forced to retire from has that value reinstated against their salary cap.

That's a huge chunk of money for Miami to potentially be on the hook for.



There are serious doubts that Bosh can be medically cleared to play again. His blood clot issues force him to use blood thinners, which is considered highly dangerous for a professional athlete competing in contact sports.



Miami has attempted to reach out to Bosh to discuss what comes next for the two sides, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, but he has not responded yet.



It's an unfortunate situation for everyone. The Heat may truly be in a situation where they can't risk playing someone that's potentially putting their life in danger by playing basketball.

Bosh doesn't sound ready to stop competing, but what he wants and what doctors conclude are two very different things.

"My health is great. I'm feeling good, still working out, and just really still saying ready," Bosh said Monday while appearing as a guest during TNT's NBA coverage.

The Heat could use a former All-Star frontcourt player down the final stretch of the season, especially being just one game back from the No. 8 seed. Adding a player of Bosh's caliber, even in a limited role while he returns to form, could help put them over the hump.

The two sides have disputed over what the best course of action is for over a year now, and the NBA trade deadline passed without any hints of Bosh being moved. The Heat could also buy Bosh's contract out, but considering how much he's due, it could be a costly price.

At this point it seems like both sides need to sit down, lay down all of the information available, and have an honest conversation about what can happen next.

The Heat gave Bosh that multi-year contract to keep him in Miami, so trying to avoid getting him back into the swing of basketball to make sure he doesn't reach the 25-game point would be a harsh move. He deserves a full chance to play basketball again.

Putting Bosh through another set of tests and getting the opinion of another doctor might be a reasonable next step. If he is ruled eligible to play, there may be enough time for Bosh to start filling a limited role that could still be beneficial to Miami this season.

If doctors confirm it's too dangerous for Bosh to play in the NBA again because of his use of blood thinners and history with blood clots, then at some point he'll have to accept what that means for his future.

It sounds like the Heat are putting in a call to Bosh to try and take a step closer to whatever the conclusion may be.

Do you think the Heat should give Bosh a chance, or are their right to be concerned about his well-being? Let us know in the comments!