LeBron James has high praise for Isaiah Thomas after Cavaliers' loss to Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are seemingly on a collision course for the Eastern Conference Finals, with the Cavs currently holding a three-game lead over the Celtics in the race for the No. 1 seed.

On Wednesday night, the Celtics took advantage of playing at home and held on for a 103-99 victory despite allowing LeBron James to pick up his seventh triple-double of the season.

After the loss, though, James was still in good spirits, complimenting the Celtics and coach Brad Stevens for the job they've done this year.

According to The Boston Globe, James reserved his highest praise for Isaiah Thomas, who has been playing at an MVP level this season:

“He’s always been able to score the ball ever since he’s been in high school; it’s been well-chronicled,” James said. “But he’s running the team now. He’s putting those guys in position. Coach Stevens has definitely been a bright spot for him, as well. He’s a great piece to have. He’s a competitor. He loves to compete every night and you can respect that.”

Thomas led all scorers in the game with 31 points and also dished out five assists in the home victory, the Celtics' first win against the Cavs in three tries this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

However, the Cavaliers were far from full strength on Wednesday, as both star forward Kevin Love and guard J.R. Smith continue to recover from injuries. Plus, newly signed free agent center Andrew Bogut was not available to play in Boston, but should be with the team moving forward.

Therefore, James was likely in a good mood because, even without the important players listed above, his squad was able to keep the game in Boston close.

If the two teams are at full strength heading into the playoffs, the Cavaliers still hold the upper hand. However, as LeBron mentioned, it's never wise to take Isaiah Thomas and his penchant for scoring loads of points lightly.

