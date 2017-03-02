Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

When it comes to penalties, the odds are obviously heavily stacked in the taker’s favour.

Back in 2014, researchers at Brunel University in London found that while the most skilled goalkeepers can guess the right way in a penalty 70 per cent of the time - per the Daily Mail - other factors mean they’ll only save it a quarter of the time.

“If the player hits the ball hard enough the goalkeeper has very little chance of saving it,” Professor of Sport and Learning at the University of Wolverhampton Andrew Lane told MailOnline. “Penalty taking is all about managing stress; players need to have overlearned the skill and practiced in stressful conditions; they need make their mind up and stick to that decision.”

Just like in real life, it’s bloody hard to save a penalty on FIFA, even if you’re using a top keeper like Manuel Neuer or David de Gea.

But is it *too* difficult to save penalties on EA Sports’ hugely popular video game franchise?

FIFA players has spotted something strange

One FIFA player has spotted something very bizarre - albeit on FIFA 16, rather than 17 - and it might explain why it’s so difficult to stop pens from being scored.

The video shows Bojan taking a penalty against Asmir Begovic, who bizarrely appears to grow a few inches after the ball cannons back off the upright.

p1ba833i5or97s011iic193p1rsbl.jpg

This has led to accusations on Reddit that EA shrink goalkeepers on penalties.

The likelihood is that this is just a glitch - and a one-off glitch at that - but take a close look next time you’re facing a penalty.

Here’s Begovic facing the penalty…

p1ba82njbj1639151pqbvgoftm49.jpg

And here’s Begovic after the penalty…

p1ba82o08311i71j786kj8sqotdb.jpg

Notice the difference?

Watch the footage for yourself by clicking HERE.

Reaction on Reddit

p1ba82qbuala91gq2rqv1nim1o33d.jpg

p1ba82tir7thrbktq9s1cahnptf.jpg

p1ba82uion11deu9s160u1t1318n5h.jpg

And here's the evidence of that...

p1ba83138jjcvr1a1aib1cc7gr1j.jpg

Topics:
Football
League One
Championship
League Two

