Some incredible names have been announced for Michael Carrick's testimonial

Michael Carrick has given 11 glorious years to Manchester United and he is set to receive his testimonial match in the summer.

A Manchester United 2008 XI will take on the Michael Carrick All-Star XI at Old Trafford on June 4 and given the plethora of great players he has been a peer of, there is sure to be plenty of talent on show.

Carrick has won five Premier league titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as two League Cups, one FA Cup and a sole Champions League success.

He has been a dependable anchor in the Red Devils midfield and is one of the finest passers of a football this country has ever developed.

At 35-years-old, it appears as though the Wallsend-born star's career is winding down and boss Jose Mourinho is milking all he can out of the 34-time England international.

But who will grace the pitch with Carrick in June?

In the United '08 team, the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Edwin Van der Sar and Gary Neville have all been confirmed, but whether the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Pique and Nemanja Vidic have been tempted back remains to be seen.

What a special team that was, by the way!

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard (can they play together?) and Michael Owen have all signed on to feature for the All-Stars team, and those three English legends are a fantastic start.

We're sure Gerrard will be welcomed to Old Trafford with open arms...

The proceeds of the match will go to the newly created Michael Carrick Foundation, and the man himself couldn't be happier with the news.

"To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial," the 35-year-old told the club's official website.

"The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.

"It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against.

"The incredible support I've received over the years is something I'm very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough."

