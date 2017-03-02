One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Brandin Cooks.

Saints holding Brandin Cooks trade discussions with Titans, Eagles

Football News
The New Orleans Saints' aerial attack could look very different next season if this trade rumor pans out. 

Brandin Cooks has been an impressive addition to the Saints receivers since being drafted by the franchise in 2014, putting together back-to-back 1,000 yards seasons in his two most recent campaigns. 

Given his age, talents and ability to make an immediate impact, it's not surprising teams are interested in trading for the standout talent. That's where these two teams, who have a definite need at wide receiver, come into play. 

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are rumored to beholding discussions regarding a trade centered around Cooks, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN

Cooks could have found himself on the trade block following comments he made in November indicating he was frustrated with the lack of involvement he had in the Saints' offense.

That he's become a sought-after asset for a team looking for a serious overhaul in their passing game makes sense, while the Saints are rich in quality receivers with the emergence of both Michael Thomas and Willie Sneed.

The Titans could use a young, proven wideout to pair with Marcus Mariota. The Eagles are in the same position with quarterback Carson Wentz. Cooks would be a huge addition for either team, and his availability should have both front offices scrambling to get this trade hammered out. 

The Saints would likely look to trade Cooks for an assortment of coveted draft pick selections, with the Titan's fifth-overall pick serving as one of the pieces being discussed in trade packages between the teams, according to Mortenson.  

There are various draft-pick swap scenarios that could play out, but it seems like discussions have already developed beyond the exploratory phase. No trades can be made official until March 9. 

Which team would you rather seen Cooks play for? Let us know where he fits best in the comments!

