Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Paul George and Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant's injury could impact futures of Paul George, Celtics, Lakers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If Kevin Durant's injury absence from the Golden State Warriors spills through the regular season and into the playoffs, the possible ramifications for this season are obvious.

What could have been a clear Dubs path to the NBA championship may be diverted, opening the door for a handful of other contenders to emerge, including the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the injury could also change the course of the league for many years to come.

Durant's MCL and bruised tibia will keep him out of action for a minimum of four weeks.

If he's out for through the playoffs, he could be opening the door for the shuffling of musical chairs in the MVP conversation.

For instance, if Stephen Curry commands control and steers the ship smoothly the rest of the way, does he become an MVP candidate? Or, if James Harden of Houston or Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio lead their teams to the one seed, do they clinch the award?

However, a less-acclaimed honor and an even lesser-known contract detail could alter the NBA's landscape for years.

It has to do with Paul George and it could set the paths of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics back.

Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers

THE 'DESIGNATED PLAYERS EXTENSION'

Every once in a while, the fine print of the collective bargaining agreement kicks into the NBA mainstream in a major way, like when the Larry Bird exemption allowed teams to more easily hold on to their stars.

This time around, as pointed out by Scott Davis of Yahoo, it's the 'Designated Player Extension' that could play a huge role.

The skinny: If Durant misses the rest of the season, he could fall short of making an All-NBA team, opening up a sixth forward spot on one of the three teams.

It's a tough spot to crack, as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler are already vying for it.

George hasn't been great this season, but if he finishes strongly, and voters think Durant's 59 games aren't enough, he could land on one of the teams.

Because of the extension clause, that means George could then be offered an enormous extension worth 35% of the team's cap. In all, he could net a $212-million deal over six years.

Could he really say no to that?

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

BEST-LAID PLANS?

Meanwhile, two of the league's banner franchises clearly have George's future linked to theirs.

Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics aren't fully convinced they will actually ever land the Pacers star, but he's at least a decoy for them in negotiations or a fallback plan if other strategies don't work.

George was linked to the Celtics at the trade deadline as Boston has a treasure chest of assets to acquire such a talent and an apparent need for a game-changer to lift them to immediate title contention. They could resume talks with the Pacers this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Lakers likely have their sights on George from afar, too. When (and if) George hits free agency in the summer of 2018, it's widely rumored that he would be excited to come home to LA and play for his favorite team, becoming the latest face of the franchise.

BASKET - US - LAKERS - PACERS

The rub? Boston and LA can't offers $212 million.

If the door is closed on those teams because of George sneaking on to an All-NBA team, that would be a dramatic conclusion from an unfortunate, and otherwise unrelated, injury.

And Boston and LA fans would have another reason to be angry at Durant, who shunned free agency overtures from both teams last summer.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Stephen Curry
Paul George
LA Lakers
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again