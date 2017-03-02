If Kevin Durant's injury absence from the Golden State Warriors spills through the regular season and into the playoffs, the possible ramifications for this season are obvious.

What could have been a clear Dubs path to the NBA championship may be diverted, opening the door for a handful of other contenders to emerge, including the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the injury could also change the course of the league for many years to come.

Durant's MCL and bruised tibia will keep him out of action for a minimum of four weeks.

If he's out for through the playoffs, he could be opening the door for the shuffling of musical chairs in the MVP conversation.

For instance, if Stephen Curry commands control and steers the ship smoothly the rest of the way, does he become an MVP candidate? Or, if James Harden of Houston or Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio lead their teams to the one seed, do they clinch the award?

However, a less-acclaimed honor and an even lesser-known contract detail could alter the NBA's landscape for years.

It has to do with Paul George and it could set the paths of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics back.

THE 'DESIGNATED PLAYERS EXTENSION'

Every once in a while, the fine print of the collective bargaining agreement kicks into the NBA mainstream in a major way, like when the Larry Bird exemption allowed teams to more easily hold on to their stars.

This time around, as pointed out by Scott Davis of Yahoo, it's the 'Designated Player Extension' that could play a huge role.

The skinny: If Durant misses the rest of the season, he could fall short of making an All-NBA team, opening up a sixth forward spot on one of the three teams.

It's a tough spot to crack, as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler are already vying for it.

George hasn't been great this season, but if he finishes strongly, and voters think Durant's 59 games aren't enough, he could land on one of the teams.

Because of the extension clause, that means George could then be offered an enormous extension worth 35% of the team's cap. In all, he could net a $212-million deal over six years.

Could he really say no to that?

BEST-LAID PLANS?

Meanwhile, two of the league's banner franchises clearly have George's future linked to theirs.

Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics aren't fully convinced they will actually ever land the Pacers star, but he's at least a decoy for them in negotiations or a fallback plan if other strategies don't work.

George was linked to the Celtics at the trade deadline as Boston has a treasure chest of assets to acquire such a talent and an apparent need for a game-changer to lift them to immediate title contention. They could resume talks with the Pacers this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Lakers likely have their sights on George from afar, too. When (and if) George hits free agency in the summer of 2018, it's widely rumored that he would be excited to come home to LA and play for his favorite team, becoming the latest face of the franchise.

The rub? Boston and LA can't offers $212 million.

If the door is closed on those teams because of George sneaking on to an All-NBA team, that would be a dramatic conclusion from an unfortunate, and otherwise unrelated, injury.

And Boston and LA fans would have another reason to be angry at Durant, who shunned free agency overtures from both teams last summer.