Finn Balor could be featured in a big match.

WWE reportedly decide Finn Balor’s opponent for WrestleMania 33

With WrestleMania 33 edging closer, the plans for various superstars seem to become more concrete.

Brock Lesnar is definitely taking on Goldberg, while Bray Wyatt is expected to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

Then there’s John Cena working opposite The Miz, as well as Seth Rollins being ready to take on Triple H on April 2.

However, plans have been relatively quiet for Finn Balor after rumours emerged that he could be healthy in time to compete at WrestleMania.

At first, it was reported that Balor was the back-up for Triple H if Rollins was unable to compete at the Grandest Stage of them All, but that obviously won’t be happening now.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the former NXT Champion is due back any day now, and rumours suggest it could happen next week on Raw.

Now that he’s being advertised for house shows in March, the feeling is that he’ll be at WrestleMania – and a huge opponent has been picked out.

The Inquisitr are reporting that WWE wants Balor to take on Samoa Joe in Orlando.

SAMOA JOE

Joe is currently set to take on Sami Zayn at Fastlane, and the expectation that a dominant win will lead to Balor coming back the following night on Raw to set up their potential match at WrestleMania.

It’s not a risky feud for the WWE, especially as it will conclude in Orlando which is obviously the main fan base for NXT, and the two had an incredible feud before Balor moved up.

Their storyline ended with Joe picking up the decisive win and keeping the NXT Championship while Balor was drafted to Raw.

However, there will certainly be some concern since Balor might not be 100%, and Joe has looked a little rough since first appearing on the main roster.

Despite that, you can be sure that this is a match that could steal the show at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Finn Balor take on Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

