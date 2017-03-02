Pictures of Daniel Sturridge's old Myspace profile emerge and they're incredible

Over the past few months, a number of embarrassing social media profiles of young footballers have resurfaced and provided us all with a good laugh.

The likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have all had their old laundry flaunted in public, and while Alli's had set the standard for new levels of cringe, a new contender has entered the ring.

Daniel Sturridge is a man not short on confidence, and judging by some of the pictures below (courtesy of The Sport Bible) we get to see just how much he used to fancy himself.

The Birmingham-born striker is no stranger to posing, having leant his looks to a number of publications already, and scrolling down we can see exactly where he got it from.

To be fair, given his injury record, he's had enough time to perfect his Zoolander impression on the sidelines, but some of these images are hilarious.

In some, he doesn't look as though he's aged a day, with a slight beard being the only thing that separates the differences.

In amongst the pics are cameos from the likes of Kaka and Argentine legend Diego Maradona. Little did the stars know who they were posing next to (perhaps they still don't!).

Another picture sees him posing for what must have been some kind of prom in an all-white tuxedo, highlighting his outrageous fashion taste extended all the way back to his teenage years.

Otherwise, there;s a lot of posing in hats and sunglasses, and even a young Micah Richards makes an appearances.

Check the pictures below and see for yourself...

On the beach.

Posing with Kaka.

When Danny met El Diego.

Smouldering intensity.

Danny and a young Micah Richards.

An all white tuxedo. He pulls it off!

