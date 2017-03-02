Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney has reacted to rumours of a move back to Everton

The speculation around Wayne Rooney's future at Manchester United reached fever pitch a few weeks ago when it seemed the legendary striker might be heading to China.

The Chinese Super League's transfer deadline came and went, and alas, Rooney remained a red. But still, there is clearly some truth to the rumours he is unhappy at Old Trafford.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic the undisputed starting striker under Jose Mourinho, Rooney's chances at gaining minutes in his preferred position are pretty low.

Factor in the emerging talents of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and one could argue the 31-year-old is no longer the main man for the Red Devils.

Still, when rumours surface that his boyhood club Everton had enquired about his availability in January, it certainly raised a few eyebrows.

According to Goal, The record goalscorer for England and Man United is open to a return to his former club and prefers that idea over a lucrative move to China.

It certainly comes as a little bit of a surprise. After all, Rooney has always endured a rough reception whenever he has played at Goodison Park.

Adding further fuel to the fire, though, Everton director of football Steve Walsh have already indicated that they would be willing to strike a deal for Rooney.

Portsmouth v Everton

"If the opportunity arose for him to come back, and it sat right with everybody, then it's something we’d look at,” Walsh said this week. “He's a class apart.

"All the things said about him are true and I think he’s one of England’s greatest ever players, so why would he not be of interest to us?"

Boss Ronald Koeman has also hinted at the possibility, saying: "I still think Wayne Rooney is playing at a high level and he made a good choice staying at Manchester United and in the Premier League.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

"It's all about what the player likes, what Manchester United need to do and we are not involved in that project. Every player who we feel can make the team stronger is welcome at Everton."

Providing Everton stump up the cash, it certainly seems plausible that a Rooney reunion on Merseyside could happen.

