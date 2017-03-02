The Big Show and Shaq's path to one of the biggest showdowns in WrestleMania history looks uncertain with roughly a month for things to turn around.

The two big men committed to a match at WrestleMania 33 last year during the ESPYs, but the likelihood seems to be dwindling by the day.

The Big Show has taken the wheel on generating buzz around the potential match, but if it doesn't happen, he's still got an option for the four-time NBA champion.

"I understand the fact that if it's something that he doesn't want to do, that he's scared of, that's fine but don't put the blame on me because it isn't me," The Big Show said in an interview with Sporting News.

"Just own up to it and say you're scared and that's that."

The biggest show of the year will be held in Orlando, coincidentally where Shaq resides and had an amazing run with the Magic. Big Show's willing to make a special trip down to Shaq's place, even if it's not for a WrestleMania match, if things don't pan out.

"I'll drive over, show up. I've got three moves," Big Show told Sporting News. "I've said it before — I've got a headbutt, a chop and a chokeslam. Show up and I'll be more than happy to give you all three."

Trash talk and hype is key to any successful build up, so perhaps it's all part of the ply to get fans interested.

Shaq shot down the idea of him fighting at WrestleMania fairly convincingly during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, which makes this seems like a long-shot to happen.

“That’s probably right," Shaq said when asked if he felt his match with Big Show was off. "It’s not my fault. That’s all you need to know."

The WWE loves cross-sport promotions, and this would be a pretty cool opportunity for the sport to embrace one of basketball's biggest personalities over the last few decades.

Big Show has also hinted that this could be his final WrestleMania appearance, so it'd make for quite a memorable sendoff for the longtime veteran.

Do you think this match could still happen, or was Shaq never really going to step into the ring? Let us know in the comments!

