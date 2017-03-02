Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Big Show.

Big Show has a new offer for Shaq after WrestleMania 33 plans ruined

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Big Show and Shaq's path to one of the biggest showdowns in WrestleMania history looks uncertain with roughly a month for things to turn around. 

The two big men committed to a match at WrestleMania 33 last year during the ESPYs, but the likelihood seems to be dwindling by the day.

The Big Show has taken the wheel on generating buzz around the potential match, but if it doesn't happen, he's still got an option for the four-time NBA champion. 

Article continues below

"I understand the fact that if it's something that he doesn't want to do, that he's scared of, that's fine but don't put the blame on me because it isn't me," The Big Show said in an interview with Sporting News.

"Just own up to it and say you're scared and that's that."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

The biggest show of the year will be held in Orlando, coincidentally where Shaq resides and had an amazing run with the Magic. Big Show's willing to make a special trip down to Shaq's place, even if it's not for a WrestleMania match, if things don't pan out.

"I'll drive over, show up. I've got three moves," Big Show told Sporting News. "I've said it before — I've got a headbutt, a chop and a chokeslam. Show up and I'll be more than happy to give you all three."

Trash talk and hype is key to any successful build up, so perhaps it's all part of the ply to get fans interested. 

Shaq shot down the idea of him fighting at WrestleMania fairly convincingly during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, which makes this seems like a long-shot to happen. 

“That’s probably right," Shaq said when asked if he felt his match with Big Show was off. "It’s not my fault. That’s all you need to know."

The WWE loves cross-sport promotions, and this would be a pretty cool opportunity for the sport to embrace one of basketball's biggest personalities over the last few decades.

Big Show has also hinted that this could be his final WrestleMania appearance, so it'd make for quite a memorable sendoff for the longtime veteran. 

Do you think this match could still happen, or was Shaq never really going to step into the ring? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Shaquille O'Neal
Big Show
The Undertaker

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

Proof that John Cena was right about The Miz stealing Chris Jericho's gimmick

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Watch: Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up Scottish football

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

WrestleMania XX - Where are the 50 superstars that competed now?

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again