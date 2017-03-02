Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

A surprising name could debut.

Surprising name could debut on WWE main roster after WrestleMania

Although WrestleMania weekend brings a heightened sense of excitement, WWE fans also look forward to what the company has in store for the following week.

More specifically, the night after WrestleMania.

WRESTLEMANIA EXCITEMENT

The crowd is always electric, so the WWE take advantage of that by going all-out with excellent matches, debuts and the odd shocking title change.

This year seems to be no different – although, with SmackDown now live, the feeling is we could be seeing an additional night of excitement on hand.

There have been plenty of rumours on who could be appearing, with Elias Samson, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka the three names that have popped up the most over the past week.

However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been serious discussions about having another shocking name appear on the first episodes of Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania – and he’s not even on NXT.

Apparently, WWE officials are interested in having Britain’s Pete Dunne appear on one of these shows.

THE BRUISERWEIGHT

According to Reddit, Meltzer claimed: "There are discussions of Dunne working either on Raw or SmackDown on the post-Mania shows in Orlando.

"All the U.K. contracted talent is coming in, with some likely performing at Axxess."

WWE fans will know that he stole the show in the UK Championship tournament at the end of 2016, where his cowardly heel tactics were enough to get him into the final until he was bested by the 19-year-old Tyler Bate.

The Bruiserweight certainly made a name for himself, to such an extent that Triple H had to single him out when the tournament was over, as they successfully created a star in just two nights, and many fans believe he could truly be the next best heel in the company.

He makes up one-third of British Strong Style alongside Bate and Trent Seven, and the US audience seems to love what they bring to the company.

He’s proven to be a thorn in William Regal’s side, and if the reports are true, then you can tell just how highly the company values the unique star if he makes the move so early in his WWE career.

Would you like to see Pete Dunne on WWE’s main roster? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Triple H

