Matt Barnes.

Feel good about Matt Barnes and his emotional return to Golden State

Published Add your comment

Matt Barnes has already said that he would bring his old Golden State Warriors teammates with him on his return to the Bay Area if he could.

But this one is even much more emotional.

It's clear the demonstrative Barnes is nearing the end of his career and he probably knows it.

It's also clear that coming back to the Warriors means he could end it with a bang -- and his first NBA title.

The already emotional Barnes is not holding back about how much this reunion means to him.

First, after news broke about Barnes' return to Oakland, he posted this Instagram picture of former teammates Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson as a memory of days gone by.

That group was a memorable one for Bay Area fans, as they led the Warriors past the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 first round, one of the biggest playoff upsets in NBA history.

Barnes has played for every team in the Western Conference's Pacific division -- and a few others.

In his 14 seasons, the 36 year-old has played for the L.A. Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, L.A. Lakers, the Clippers again, Memphis Grizzlies, the Kings again and now the Warriors one more time.

In that career, he has averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and has always been a pest defensively to some of the game's top players.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

This particular trip down memory lane is also bringing back memories for Barnes of his late mother, who last saw him play for the Warriors.

His mother, Ann, died of lung cancer in 2007. Since then, Matt Barnes has channeled his grief through his charity, Athletes vs. Cancer. The group has hosted charity flag football games in LA, and in the first four years of the foundation, had raised $225,000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Barnes will begin his second, and possibly last, stint with the Warriors on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.

It's another reason you can feel good about rooting for Golden State.

