With the exception of Cousins and Williams, both with deals that run through the end of 2017/18 season, the primary returning pieces for the picks in each of the above trade deadlines deals all have contracts that expire this summer.

Trading first round picks for players hitting free agency that summer usually does not end well for the team that gave the pick away. This is especially true when the traded player is not the type of player that moves the needle. Arron Afflalo (from the Denver Nuggets to the Portland Trail Blazers) and Jeff Green (from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Sacramento Kings) are two notable examples of this in recent history.

Both the Afflalo and Green deals came after the above blurb was written, as indeed have all trades mentioned in this piece. Both Afflalo and Green are now replacement-level players on big deals unbefitting of their impact, and were not much more than that then, yet they still yielded first round picks with only a couple of months to spend on their new team. Both walked in free agency the following summer. In both cases, the immediacy of the “we need help for the upcoming playoffs and then maybe re-sign them later” situation that both teams put themselves in saw them give away a future asset for thirty-ish games of not very much from these rental players. The largely self-inflicted pressure cost them the prospect.

It is true that a first rounder might only get you a prospect that becomes a player equal to the calibre of Afflalo or Green. But a first rounder will at least get you that player for a lot longer, for less money, and with likely resale value. They also might get you more than that calibre of player in a better, well-timed deal. It seems, however, that the immediacy of the rewards in a mid-season deal are still too tempting, an idea reinforced by this deadline.

With this in mind, a lot of teams tried to sell their soon-to-be free agents for a first round pick as well. For example, Phoenix supposedly tried hard to get a first round pick for P.J. Tucker, eventually receiving two seconds. And while seemingly finally mindful of the fact that they tend to lose quality players for nothing in free agency – Ben Gordon, Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol, Omer Asik, and, essentially, Luol Deng – Chicago tried to stave that off for a change and get picks for their upcoming expirings. They tried to sell Robin Lopez, Nikola Mirotic, Taj Gibson and, while not expiring, Doug McDermott. And yet although they did manage to shift the last two in exchange for Cameron Payne and two other players they did not target, they somehow were still the ones giving up the 2018 second round pick to do it.

On draft night, although teams can and do make trades, they cannot trade players who are free agents that summer, or who could be via an option. Expiring contracts, therefore, are often to be sold at the deadline, particularly by those teams out of the running. However, rarely are those players re-signed. This February flea market is the basketball equivalent of baseball’s long standing practice of selling off veterans for mid-level prospects down the home stretch of a long season. But the significant differences between the trading of a future unquantified intangible asset in the form of a draft pick and the tangible quantified asset in the form of a player contract come in both the uncertainty of the quality of the pick (both its draft slot, the players who will be available at the time, and sometimes even the year it is available in), and the far smaller rosters on a basketball team (thereby making each player or pick given up more important).