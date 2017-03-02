Mixed response from players over R&A and USGA proposed rule changes

There was a mixed reaction from the sport’s leading players to the joint proposals from R&A and USGA to notably amend the rules of the sport, according to Sky Sports.

The proposals are designed to speed up play and to reduce penalties and are set to cut the rules down from 34 to 24, making the laws of the game more straightforward.

Some of the potential changes include the elimination of penalties for balls moving on the green and for balls being moved accidentally, as well as the license for any player to repair all damage on the green before playing a shot.

Article continues below

Tiger Woods was quick to give the proposed plans his seal of approval tweeting: "Lots of thought & hard work by @USGA and @RandA to modernize our rules. Great work to benefit the game."

World no 1 Dustin Johnson also publicly praised the potential changes saying: "I think some of the rule changes are really good and I think they're trying to simplify the rules a little bit, so that there's not so much confusion.

Article continues below

"Especially the ball on the putting green, when you don't feel like you caused it to move and you're still getting a penalty. That to me makes no sense."

Graham DeLaet however was one of several pro-golfers who questioned the proposals. "We should have our own book and distance ourselves from amateur governing bodies.” He said.

Daniel Berger echoed DeLaet sentiments tweeting: “Maybe there should be professional rules and amateur rules because I'm not getting a good vibe about some of these proposed changes."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms