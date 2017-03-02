Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

A massive return could take place.

A huge return could be taking place at the WWE Fastlane event

With WrestleMania 33 edging closer, you can be sure that WWE will be pulling out all the stops in the coming weeks to make sure they deliver the best possible card to the fans.

Despite some injury concerns, it looks as if we could be heading towards a brilliant weekend of action, but there’s still one final stop left before we can focus on the Orlando festivities.

WWE FASTLANE

The Raw-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, and there might be one big surprise in store on the night.

While there have been strong rumours that Finn Balor could return on the night after Fastlane, WWE would have an additional plan to take place the night before.

According to IWNerd, you’re going to need to tune into the match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, as The Undertaker could make his presence felt in that match.

There have been strong rumours that The Deadman will meet The Big Dog at the Grandest Stage of Them All on April 2, and this could be the way they officially kick this off.

RETURN OF THE DEADMAN?

It all started at the Royal Rumble when The Phenom was eliminated by Reigns, and it was clear which direction the company wanted to go in despite the rampant John Cena speculation.

If that’s exactly what’s happening, then Fastlane seems like the ideal stage for it to happen for numerous reasons.

WWE can’t afford to waste any time, the build-up needs to start so the sooner the better. That way, WWE have four full episodes of Raw to build it up, rather than using one show to kick things off.

As well as that, an Undertaker interference keeps Reigns and Strowman strong.

There were rumours that there was going to be an inconclusive finish to their match as WWE want both men looking strong heading into WrestleMania, so this could be the way they do it to avoid damaging anyone’s credibility at such a crucial time of the year.

Do you think The Undertaker will make his return at Fastlane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

