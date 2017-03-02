Andy Carroll has always been a player that divides opinion.

During his early career, he was a hometown hero who was the best target man Newcastle had seen since the retirement of Alan Shearer.

Shades of that player still exist, but his career has taken several twists and turns since his debut back in November 2006.

Fast forward five years: Carroll was coming off scoring 17 goals in the Championship as Newcastle ran out champions, and then he had 11 goals in 19 appearances in the top-flight in January 2011.

What happened next it's safe to say nobody expected. With Fernando Torres departing for Chelsea in a £50 million deal, Liverpool splashed £35 million on a 22-year-old Carroll.

Quite incredible, really. Unfortunately for the 6'4" forward, things did not work out at Anfield and when the all-football philosophy of Brendan Rodgers took charge at Liverpool, the writing was on the wall for Carroll.

A loan and then £17 million permanent move to West Ham followed and now aged 28, Carroll has continued to frustrate fans everywhere.

When he does play, he is very, very good. Arguably, one of the best target men in the world today.

But he spends more time not playing and to call him injury prone would be a gross understatement.

Carroll has only ever managed more than 30 league games twice in his career thus far and if he could just stay fit, he could justify the early hype he generated.

According to The Telegraph, clubs in China don't care about his injury record at all and offered West Ham a chance to wash their hands of the injury-plagued striker.

The Hammers rejected a staggering bid of £32 million for the England international in February with the close of the Chinese transfer window looming.

The reported reason that the club turned the mega-money offer down is because boss Slaven Bilic was unable to get a replacement.

Had the offer came in January, though, the club would have had a serious decision to make.

Do you think the Hammers should cash in on Carroll while they still can? To make nearly double on a player with fitness problems lie that would be remarkable!

