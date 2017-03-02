Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

David Haye, Tony Bellew.

David Haye's makes another crazy slur against the people of Liverpool

The buildup for the fight between David Haye and Tony Bellew has been as bitter as any forthcoming fight in recent memory.

These two men have a genuine dislike for each other and they are going to put it all on the line at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 4.

Things escalated to another level on Monday when Haye, a former world heavyweight champion, lost his cool with Bellew and his Liverpool-based supporters.

Of course, Bellew hails from Liverpool and the press conference was at a Hilton hotel in the area.

Haye was seen calling Bellew's fans the "scum of the earth" and then went on to brand them "f****** retards" during the press conference.

It has since emerged that the Hayemaker was dealing with some racial abuse from a small portion of the crowd.

Asked about the racial abuse after the event, Haye took another opportunity to take a shot at the people of Liverpool.

"They are morons," Haye said. "I don't want to spend much more time focusing about them.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Media Work Out

"Get them to bet all of their dole money on Tony Bellew to win the fight, if they are so confident.

"Hopefully they will lose all of the money they get off the government."

The 36-year-old is obviously implying a lot of the people on Merseyside are supported by income from the government, and really, that has precious little to do with anything.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

Haye, for all the charm and class he showed as heavyweight champion, has stripped that perception in the build up to this fight and there is almost no question that Bellew is the more likeable fighter to the public at this point.

However, Haye is still the heavy favourite with the bookies and with his credentials, one would think rightly so.

Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing

