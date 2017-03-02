Isco's agent reveals how likely it is the player will head to the Premier League

The future of Isco has been a hot topic both in the UK and in Spain this season, with many wondering where he will playing next season.

The playmaker has been concerned with the amount of playing time he's getting under Zinedine Zidane this season, and could look to move on in order to fulfil that enormous potential of his.

However, in the coming week's he'll likely get a few more minutes on the pitch in the absence of Gareth Bale, who will now serve out a suspension after being sent off in Wednesday night's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas.

Should he move on, though, he won't be short of admirers, with the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all thought to be monitoring his situation in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Barcelona have emerged as contenders to snap him up, too.

But Barca could be set for disappointment on that front as a report in Spanish publication Marca claims his agent has shed some light on the chances of him moving to England.

And it would appear that the chances are quite high.

According to the report, chances of him moving to the Premier League are 'very high', which will surely put a host of top flight clubs on high alert.

For any one of the clubs mentioned, landing Isco would be a huge coup, though as of yet no transfer fee has been mentioned.

Since signing for Real Madrid back in 2013, the 24-year-old has gone on to his 28 goals in 175 appearances for the club.

Real Madrid aren't likely to want to lose him, but he will be aware that his peak years are fast approaching, and he won't want to waste them on the bench.

He probably knows he could be a star in England, providing he can get used to the pace of the game, but given his calibre, that shouldn't be a problem.

