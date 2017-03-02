Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fabio Cannavaro.

Legendary defender Fabio Cannavaro names the only striker he ever feared playing against

Fabio Cannavaro is, without a doubt, one of the greatest defenders of all-time.

If you don't agree with that, just take a look at his C.V.

After starting out with his hometown side Napoi, the 5'10" defender really made a name for himself at Parma, collecting over 200 appearances with the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Hernan Crespo and Gianluigi Buffon.

He then had two spells with Juventus and a three-year stay - with Real Madrid sandwiched in between - before playing out his career with Al-Ahli in the UAE.

He won a UEFA Cup, two Coppa Italias, two later revoked Serie A titles, two La Liga titles and, of course, one World Cup during his career.

After captaining Italy to that incredible success eleven years ago, Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or award, something that almost never goes to a defender.

So, we know exactly how good the 136-time Italy international was, but he still says there was one striker during his career that always instilled fear into him.

The official Champions League Twitter posted: “Ronaldo was always, always, the one player who stirred fear in me. He is the player of our generation. The phenomenon.”

Ronaldo

The two had plenty of battles on the international stage and in Serie A during their decorated careers and Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest forwards of all-time.

Imagine if he didn't have those terrible knee injuries...

Even so, he managed 247 goals in 343 league games during his illustrious career and spent time with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Real Madrid, all of whom he won trophies with except AC.

While it would be a treat to see two players of their calibre in today's game, unfortunately, you'll have to scour YouTube is you want to witness either man at their peak now.

