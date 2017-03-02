Some things are more important than football, and as Atletico Madrid looked to salvage something from their faltering season, an incident during the game put everything into perspective.

The side from the Spanish capital are all but out of the title race now, but are still in the hunt for a spot in next season's Champions League and looked to strengthen their position with a trip to Deportivo La Coruna.

However, even though the game produced a moment of magic from Antoine Griezmann, little mattered in the 1-1 draw after seeing what happened to Fernando Torres.

Going up for a header in the box, the striker had no idea what was about to hit him as a Depor defender closed in on him from behind.

In the closing minutes Alex Bergantinos went for a fairly innocuous challenge with the former Liverpool man, but came in a little strong and smashed into the striker's back.

Torres was then sent hurtling toward the ground head first, and suffered a nasty looking spill upon impact.

Immediately the players surrounding him knew it was serious as some – Bergantinos included – waved over to the bench for medical attention, while others appeared to be attempting to stop him from swallowing his tongue.

Check out the video below, but be warned, the images are quite distressing...

As you can see, the sight of the 32-year-old lying prone on the floor had some players close to tears, and the game was forced into a lengthy delay as medical staff ensured his safety.

Here's another angle...

He was then stretchered off with Atletico finishing the game with 10 men.

Thankfully, reports after the final whistle have confirmed that Torres regained consciousness in the hospital and is now sitting up and talking.

However, how much he remembers of the incident remains to be seen, but we're glad he's okay.

