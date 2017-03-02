Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Jack Swagger.

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event has been announced

Jack Swagger is moving on quickly from his time with the WWE, even if the company hasn't officially released him yet. 

Just one day after Swagger put out the surprising statement that he requested to be released by the WWE, his first event since parting ways with the promotion has already been announced. 

Swagger had alluded to continuing to wrestle in the global independent scene, and his first stop is already all booked up outside of the United States.

He'll be heading to the United Kingdom to fight for WAW, the promotion owned by Paige's family, next weekend. The event is set to take place in Norwich at Epic Studios.

Swagger listed the UK as a place he'd continue his career, and he wasted no time getting down to business. It's unclear who he'll be facing in his first match since leaving the WWE. 

This also points to his time with the the company being over, even if the formalities haven't been taken care of  yet. Swagger noted in an insightful interview with Chael Sonnen that the reason he left the WWE came down to financial expectations from both sides being far apart.

Swagger should find plenty of opportunities to work the independent scene after his long run with the sport's biggest promotion. He also hinted that a move to the octagon — if the money was right — wouldn't be out of question.

For now, he'll stick to wrestling. 

Do you think Swagger can prove himself as a wrestler outside of the WWE? Let us know what you think about his future going forward in the comments!

