Gennady Golovkin has made a name for himself in the boxing world by being one of the most exciting fighters in any weight class.

His incredible punching power sets him apart from the pack, and the 5'10, 159 pound middleweight champion packs some serious dynamite in his gloves.

Golovkin put on a punching-power display during a training session leading up to his fight against Daniel Jacobs in just a few weeks. He left a thunderous impression as he went to work.

Article continues below

Here's the video of Golovkin absolutely devastating the punching shield:

No one man should have all that power. It's obvious why 33 of his 36 victories have been by way of knockout, and it's a minor miracle that his trainer isn't dropping to the floor with how hard GGG is launching punches at him.

Article continues below

It may actually be even more impressive that his trainer moves about the ring relatively unfazed while his boxer unleashes a raging storm of blows in-step with him.

That punching power is what makes him special and worth the price of admission for fans, but one man doesn't buy into it. Jacob's trainer, Andre Rozier, thinks his fighter is a more powerful striker than Golovkin

“I mean, he’s had a couple [one-punch knockouts], but Danny has had more first-round knockouts than he has," Rozier said during a conference call leading up to the fight, via Boxing Scene.

"And Danny has hit a lot more people with those one or two clean shots than Gennady has."

To be fair to Jacobs, his 32-1 record (29 KOs) backs up that he'll be bringing some of his own power to the ring with him when the meet on March 18.

Would you hold that punching shield for GGG, or would it take some serious convincing? Let us know what you thought of the powerful punching prowess below in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms