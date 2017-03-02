Official online NBA destination in the UK

Derrick Rose offers perfect response when asked whether or not he embraces the triangle

To say that this season has been a disaster for the New York Knicks would be an understatement.

At 25-36, the Knicks are seemingly out of playoff contention, even in the weak Eastern Conference.

Further, certain players and those within the front office have caused their fair share of drama, including All-Star Carmelo Anthony, president of basketball operations Phil Jackson and team owner James Dolan.

And don’t forget Derrick Rose.

Not only did the point guard send a clear message to the franchise earlier this season when he literally didn’t show up to a game and didn’t tell anyone, but he’s also playing below his career averages.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

The 28-year-old is putting up 17.6 points and 4.4 assists per contest, but he’s also taking an inefficient 15.4 shots per game, converting 46.3 percent of his opportunities while making just 22.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

As with any athlete who joins the Knicks roster under Jackson’s watch, Rose has been forced to adapt to the triangle offensive scheme which has proven to be completely ineffective in New York despite being wildly successful in the past with other franchises.

As a result, he’s looked confused at times, annoyed at others and the offense as a whole hasn’t prospered in any way.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

When asked if he’s warming up to the system of play, Rose responded with the following, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, “S--t, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?

He added, “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.”

You have to wonder if Rose knows his days in New York are numbered. Despite his clear desire to stay in the Big Apple for the extended future, his name came up multiple times before the trade deadline passed, thus making it seem as though the team was shopping him.

New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

Since the buyout window has also passed, it seems as though the former MVP will finish the season in New York, but due to the fact that he will be seeking a long-term deal and hasn’t fit into the triangle offense that Jackson requires, seeing him in a Knicks uniform next season would be a major shock.

It remains to be seen if and when Jackson and the Knicks will ever deviate from the triangle.

NBA
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Kristaps Porzingis
Derrick Rose

