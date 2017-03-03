Since entering the NBA, LeBron has won a staggering percentage of Player of the Month awards

Ever since he was a teenager in high school, LeBron James has been a public figure.

Surprisingly, he turned into exactly the transformative, never-before-seen type of player that he was projected to be (and then some).

The four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Finals MVP and 13-time All-Star is still just 32-years-old and has plenty more years of elite productivity to continue his climb up some of the most historic all-time lists in league history.

While much of the MVP discussion has centered around Russell Westbrook and James Harden this season for the incredible statistics they’re putting up on a nightly basis, many also hold the belief that James is the true MVP every season, even if he doesn’t receive the physical award every year.

And those people might have a point. Consider the following.

That’s right. Since entering the NBA as an 18-year-old, LeBron has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month 43 percent of the time.

As a whole, he holds 39 total official NBA monthly awards and 57 weekly awards.

That is absolutely preposterous.

Take a second and think of the caliber of some of the other players who have graced the East with their presence over the last decade or so.

You can name at least one franchise player for every team and can point to a variety of ultra-skilled All-Stars.

Also think about what this says about James’ durability. The 6’8”, 250-pound beast takes care of his body and has been able to avoid a major injury throughout his Hall of Fame career.

While he probably won’t win the MVP award for his particular season based on the attention that Westbrook and Harden are receiving, James, who is currently averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, is certainly the MVP of the last 13 seasons as a whole.

Over his career, he has averaged a remarkable 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.

At the end of his career, it's becoming more and more realistic that we will label him as the greatest of all-time.