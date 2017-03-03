Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

After taking some time away from the game of football in order to work on his off-field image a bit, it seems as though Johnny Manziel is ready to make football a priority in his life once again.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Manziel re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt to help him in his uphill battle towards an NFL comeback.

According to the two reporters, the former Texas A&M superstar is already drawing real interest from multiple teams.

After entering the league with an incredible amount of hype following two record-breaking collegiate seasons, the former first-round draft pick was released by the Cleveland Browns last March following two tumultuous seasons with the organization.

To refresh your memory, Manziel was suspended for four games last year for a substance abuse violation and then found himself in trouble with the law regarding an assault charge by an ex-girlfriend.

As a whole, his time on and off the field during his time with Cleveland can be characterized as incredibly disappointing.

On Tuesday, Manziel met with a judge in Dallas as a result of those assault allegations, which are going to be dismissed with a number of conditions. There, he explained that he turned his life around and used the incident as a wake-up call for his party boy behavior.

"Not everybody who comes through here gets this kind of opportunity because right now you are in charge of what happens to your case," Judge Roberto Canas said. "I would hate for you to miss out on the opportunity that you've got right before you.”

"Everything has been going extremely smoothly and my life is trending upward,” Manziel noted.

While Manziel definitely comes with a great deal of baggage, a number of NFL teams are in desperate need of quarterback help.

Former NFL wide receiver Chris Carter, who is now an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, also dealt with a number of off-field issues during his career, and offered his take on why Manziel should receive another chance.

“The No. 1 reason is that there’s 64 backups in the NFL. You’ve got 32 starters, most team have at least two backups. Are there 64 better quarterbacks than Johnny Manziel in the world? No. And that’s just a pure breakdown of the numbers,” he said.

Carter added, “But this is a fact also. Johnny Manziel is in a population of people in the United States - over 24 million people are addicted to either alcohol or drugs. And only 10 percent of us get treatment on a regular basis. Now Johnny’s been yelling for help for three years. He finally got some help.”

In his NFL career, Manziel played in 14 games and completed just 57.0 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for a rating of 74.4. But it’s worth noting that he had very few weapons on the abysmal Browns.

If he receives another chance, it will be interesting to see if the embattled quarterback drops his “Johnny Football” trademark and everything that comes along with it and if he emerges into merely the best Johnny Manziel he can be.

