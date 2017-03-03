In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

.

Report: Johnny Manziel drawing interest from NFL teams in comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After taking some time away from the game of football in order to work on his off-field image a bit, it seems as though Johnny Manziel is ready to make football a priority in his life once again.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Manziel re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt to help him in his uphill battle towards an NFL comeback.

According to the two reporters, the former Texas A&M superstar is already drawing real interest from multiple teams.

Article continues below

After entering the league with an incredible amount of hype following two record-breaking collegiate seasons, the former first-round draft pick was released by the Cleveland Browns last March following two tumultuous seasons with the organization.

To refresh your memory, Manziel was suspended for four games last year for a substance abuse violation and then found himself in trouble with the law regarding an assault charge by an ex-girlfriend.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE have a huge opponent in mind for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 33

WWE have a huge opponent in mind for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 33

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

As a whole, his time on and off the field during his time with Cleveland can be characterized as incredibly disappointing.

On Tuesday, Manziel met with a judge in Dallas as a result of those assault allegations, which are going to be dismissed with a number of conditions. There, he explained that he turned his life around and used the incident as a wake-up call for his party boy behavior.

"Not everybody who comes through here gets this kind of opportunity because right now you are in charge of what happens to your case," Judge Roberto Canas said. "I would hate for you to miss out on the opportunity that you've got right before you.”

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

"Everything has been going extremely smoothly and my life is trending upward,” Manziel noted.

While Manziel definitely comes with a great deal of baggage, a number of NFL teams are in desperate need of quarterback help.

Former NFL wide receiver Chris Carter, who is now an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, also dealt with a number of off-field issues during his career, and offered his take on why Manziel should receive another chance.

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

“The No. 1 reason is that there’s 64 backups in the NFL. You’ve got 32 starters, most team have at least two backups. Are there 64 better quarterbacks than Johnny Manziel in the world? No. And that’s just a pure breakdown of the numbers,” he said.

Carter added, “But this is a fact also. Johnny Manziel is in a population of people in the United States - over 24 million people are addicted to either alcohol or drugs. And only 10 percent of us get treatment on a regular basis. Now Johnny’s been yelling for help for three years. He finally got some help.”

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

In his NFL career, Manziel played in 14 games and completed just 57.0 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for a rating of 74.4. But it’s worth noting that he had very few weapons on the abysmal Browns.

If he receives another chance, it will be interesting to see if the embattled quarterback drops his “Johnny Football” trademark and everything that comes along with it and if he emerges into merely the best Johnny Manziel he can be.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cleveland Browns
Tom Brady
Michael Vick
NFL
Johnny Manziel

Trending Stories

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE to add another twist to Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton storyline

WWE have a huge opponent in mind for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 33

WWE have a huge opponent in mind for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 33

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

Jamie Carragher just finished off Danny Simpson with most savage tweet yet

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again